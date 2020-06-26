Breaking Down the 11 Candidates for the Knicks Head Coach Job

With the season officially over, the Knicks are back on the market for a head coach and have 11 known candidates lined up for interviews. There is a wide range of experience, background and connections to the organization, with President Leon Rose looking for someone who can lead the Knicks "from development to becoming a perennial winner."

The Post's Greg Joyce discusses who Rose will talk to during the process he hopes to wrap up next month:

Bio: Northport pride Long Island got his first gig as NBA head coach with the Nets in 2016 and watched them go through some of their toughest years before handing out the award with a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2019. His The job was mentioned by Kevin Durant as a reason he signed with the Nets in the offseason, but Atkinson never had a chance to coach him after being fired in March. The 53-year-old man felt his voice was no longer heard and was reportedly unable to connect with Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Known for: Player Development is the cover letter of the gym rat with a competitive fire.

Knicks Connections: In addition to being a client of Creative Artists Agency, whose basketball division Rose led, Atkinson was an assistant to the Knicks from 2008 to 2012.

Mike Brown

Bio: Brown spent five years as the head coach of LeBron James and the Cavaliers, accumulating a record of 305-187 and going to the playoffs each year. They were champions of the Eastern Conference in 2007, but were swept away by the Spurs in the NBA Finals. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2009, but was fired in 2010 after an early exit from the playoffs. Brown was hired as the Lakers' head coach in 2011, and made the playoffs in his first season, but was eliminated five games in the second season. The Cavs rehire the 50-year-old for a season in 2013. Since 2016, Brown has been on the Warriors' team, occasionally replacing Steve Kerr during his back injury.

Known for: Experienced coach with great defensive acumen.

Knicks Connections: Interviewed for the Knicks' job in 2018 before it was for David Fizdale.

Bio: For the past six years, Delany has been an assistant to Steve Clifford's coaching staff, with the 2014-18 Hornets and Magic for the past two years. He also took on the duties of head coach for the 2019 Magic Summer League team. The 2002 Saint Anselm College graduate began his NBA career as a video intern for the Celtics before spending 11 years in the Heat organization as a video intern, video coordinator, and advanced explorer. He also has experience as a one-year head coach with Heat G-League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Known for: He is entrusted with the Magic's late game strategy, according to ESPN.

Knicks Connections: He has been training with Clifford, a former Knicks assistant, and was reportedly considered for Fizdale staff in 2018.

Bio: An Atkinson college teammate at Richmond, Fleming became the Bulls' top assistant coach in 2019 after spending three years as an assistant to Atkinson and the Nets. The New Jersey product played professionally in Germany before becoming a coach there. The 50-year-old returned to the United States in 2014 and worked as a Spurs staff member in the NBA Summer League (with Will Hardy, for head coach Ime Udoka) before joining the Nuggets' staff as assistant for the 2015- 16 season.

Known for: An offensive mind that is a strong communicator and teacher.

Knicks Connections: None.

Bio: Hardy, the youngest member on this list, is seen as a possible future successor to Gregg Popovich with the Spurs. He has been Popovich's assistant coach since 2016 and has worked with the organization for 10 years, starting as an intern for basketball operations and moving up. Hardy served as coach of the 2015-18 team's summer league and was also the U.S. team's video coordinator for the 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup.

Known for: Clever basketball mind that has had its hand in many different aspects of the game.

Knicks Connections: None.

Bio: After playing as a point guard for 19 seasons in a Hall of Fame career, Kidd was immediately hired as the Nets' head coach in 2013. They went 44-38 that season and beat the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs before being eliminated. Kidd then tried to gain more power in the main office, but the failed coup failed, leading to him being traded to Milwaukee for two second-round picks. The 47-year-old helped change the Bucks, with a couple playoff appearances before being fired in 2018. Last summer, Kidd joined the Lakers as an assistant coach.

Known for: Playing a role in the success of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Knicks Connections: Kidd ended his playing career in the Knicks' uniform, playing for Mike Woodson in 2012-13.

Bio: Before the 2019-20 season, Miller was a life-long college coach who had become a G-League assistant with the Spurs and then took over as head coach of the Westchester Knicks in 2015. The coach of the 2017-18 year of the G-League joined Fizdale staff as an assistant in 2019, only to be put in the spotlight in December when he was named interim coach following Fizdale's firing. Miller, 55, led the Knicks to a 17-27 record before COVID-19 suspended the season.

Known for: Experience in player development and professionalism as the voice of the organization.

Knicks Connections: Interim coach for the last 44 games this season.

Bio: Mosley is in his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Mavericks and in his second year as the team's defensive coordinator. The 41-year-old has also coached the Mavs' summer league team for the past three years. Before joining the Dallas staff, Mosley spent four years as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers and five years with the Nuggets: three as an assistant coach / player development and two working on player development and advanced exploration.

Known for: Player development, defensive mindset and a strong communicator.

Knicks Connections: None.

Bio: Regarded as the Knicks' favorite for the job, Thibodeau was previously the head coach of the Bulls and Timberwolves. The 62-year-old was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2011, his first season with the Bulls, when it led to a 62-20 record and a trip to the Eastern Conference finals. He drove the Bulls to the playoffs for all five years, but was fired in 2015 after reported tension with the main office. He was hired as the head coach and president of the Timberwolves in 2016 and made the playoffs in 2018 before being fired in 2019, reportedly for being too harsh on young players.

Known for: Thibodeau has built his resume on his relentless work ethic and defensive schemes, which is why he became known as an assistant.

Knicks Connections: The former Knicks assistant from 1996-2003 is a client of CAA.

Ime Udoka

Bio: Another member of Popovich's coach tree, after playing three seasons for the Spurs head coach and then starting his coaching career there. After retiring in 2012, he became an assistant coach for the Spurs, spending seven years there, including two as the organization's summer league coach. In 2019, the 42-year-old left to become the 76ers 'primary assistant after an interview for the Cavaliers' job.

Known for: Player development and formation of strong relationships with players.

Knicks Connections: He played eight games for the Knicks in 2006.

Bio: Woodson, the last coach to lead the Knicks to the playoffs, returned to the interview seven years, and three coaches, plus two interim, later, after also interviewing in 2018. The 62-year-old led the Knicks for two seasons from 2012-14 – plus a stint as interim coach – compiling a 109-79 record and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2013. But a slow start the following season eventually led to Woodson's dismissal. He previously spent six years as the Hawks' head coach, going 206-286 with three playoff appearances.

Known for: He built good relationships with the players but also held them accountable.

Knicks Connections: Drafted by the Knicks in 1980 and played a season in New York, he then returned as head coach for three years. CAA Client.