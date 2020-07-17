Breasts grew from teenage boy prescribed estrogen in jail, lawsuit says

A California teenager who says he developed enlarged breasts from taking prescription estrogens while locked up in a youth facility is reportedly suing the doctor who gave him the pills.

The teenager was given hormones, which help develop the female reproductive system, after being diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder, or ODD, two days after his June 2019 period at Eastlake Juvenile Hall, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Thirteen days after taking one pill a day as prescribed, the teenager's breasts began to enlarge and swell. He developed gynecomastia, a condition suffered by men with high levels of estrogen, according to medical records.

The county health department doctor who diagnosed the teenager and prescribed estrogen, Danny Wang, did so without the consent or knowledge of his parents, the lawsuit says.

The treatment is described in the lawsuit as "experimental" and health professionals told The Times that the hormone is not intended to help with ODD.

ODD is described as a disorder suffered by children and adolescents who are habitually reluctant to discipline and scoff at the demands of parents and authority figures.

"Estrogen is not a treatment for ODD," James McGough, a professor of clinical psychiatry at UCLA, told the newspaper.

"I can't be more emphatic about it. You won't find a reference anywhere that supports the use of estrogens for ODD."

The teenager stopped taking the pills in July 2019 when he complained about the side effects.

He was released from confinement in April and will need surgery to reverse the effects of the pill, his lawyer, Wesley Ouchi, told the Times.