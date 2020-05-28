Breath of the Wild Search

A cunning Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreated an iconic location of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. One of the biggest critical and commercial successes of 2020 is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The adorable society simulator allows players to build their own little civilization on a picturesque island, and almost every facet of the experience can be customized to suit the player. From the appearance of the player character to the geography of his island, there is almost no limit to the possibilities offered by Nintendo's first-party title.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game about creativity and expression of players. From unique home designs to an island based on the face of Danny DeVito, the new Animal crossing it has established itself as a platform for the imagination of its gamers, and that includes tributes to other famous Nintendo games.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Museum Entrances (Design Tips and Tricks)

As seen on Reddit, user raylolSW decided to create a small heart-shaped lake based on Lover's Pond of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in their island The site of a sweet search for the Switch 2017 launch title, Lover & # 39; s Pond is a small body of water in the perfect shape of a heart found in the remote Hyrule Mountains where two crossed lovers are intended to be linked by Link. While the Animal crossing the version is inevitably thicker and more angular than the original, it is still undoubtedly based on the original pond, especially with two players in a fabulously custom design representing the Hylian and Gerudo lovebirds from that pursuit in recreation.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildPlayers who discover the completely optional Lover's Pool can participate in a side quest, "A Gift of Nightshade". The quest involves helping a shy Hylian, Wabbin, muster the courage to profess her romantic feelings for an equally shy Perda, a Gerudo. After acquiring some of the herb of the same name for the nervous and enamored villager, the player is rewarded with a few rupees for completing the mission. At Animal crossing Facsimile, the lover's pond is surrounded by flowers, including blue hyacinths, which vaguely resemble the night shadow of the source material.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons He's only been gone for a couple of months, but he's taken over the world due to his wealth of player-created content. Arguably the last time a Nintendo game (or any other game) had such an effect on the industry was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Released as the Nintendo Switch launch title in 2017 (one version also came to Wii U the same day), Breath of the Wild It captured the imagination of gamers with the level of freedom it offered players, allowing them to discover their own creative solutions to the game's many challenges. With this in mind, it makes perfect sense that a Animal Crossing: New Horizons player would play tribute to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Next: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to get a new nickname

Source: Reddit

Everything we know about Gran Turismo 7