Brendon Todd's collapse cost him Travelers, rare golf feat

CROMWELL, Conn. – Twelve players in the past 10 years have won at least three tournaments in a PGA Tour season.

Brendon Todd, a 34-year-old officer who once nearly walked away from the game to open a pizza parlor while mired in a depression that would break up younger men, was trying to add his name to that heady list with a championship victory. Travelers at TPC River Highlands.

Todd took a two-shot lead in Sunday's final round and could have joined Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Jim Furyk, and Hideki Matsuyama As players they have won at least three tournaments in one year since 2010.

But it did not.

After playing the golf version of rope-a-dope for the first 11 holes, and each of them, Todd's chances of winning, and his day, went wild on the 12th hole of par 4. The end result was a 5 over par 75 and a tie in the 11th.

At 12, Todd was in the middle of the fairway, 148 yards from the flag, shifted his focus to the right, and his ball came to rest on rough, thick ground next to a bank of green bunker grass.

His next shot, while awkward with the awkward posture and twisted lie, was a shot that most professionals, at least, will safely make on the green. But Todd did what many 20 handicap players do: He dragged him onto the putting green with the ball resting on the rough ground about 62 feet from the hole.

Todd then left his next chip near the green, 44 feet from the flag. Then came another chip that failed to hit the green. Two putts later, he staggered to the 13th tee with a triple bogey.

He went from 18 under par and two shots behind eventual winner Dustin Johnson to 15 low and five shots behind.

It was a deficit that he could not overcome.

Todd won the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic in the two consecutive weeks in November, with a combined total of 44 under par in those two events. He woke up on Sunday morning feeling like it could be another magical day like those two weeks in November.

Based on what he did in those consecutive wins, we knew Todd was capable of going down. He, after all, positioned himself with a two-shot lead with the 9-under-par 61 he posted Saturday. And that came after a 66-65 start, hardly considered rounds of junk meat.

Johnson, who also shot 61 in Saturday's third round, entered the day two shots behind Todd at age 16 and swallowed him in the final round, despite his own mistakes in the past nine.

Todd, a Pittsburgh native who now makes his home in Georgia, could be one of the most hidden faceless players on the PGA Tour despite his two victories in November. He's also a guy you fell in love with based on the depths he coiled in during a couple of overwhelming crises.

In a stretch between 2016 and 2018, Todd missed the cut in 37 of 41 tournaments. He was so lost in his swing yips that he read a book by Rick Ankiel, the former Cardinals pitcher who fought his own yips.

The depression caused Todd and his wife, Rachel, to meet with their financial adviser to determine if it was time to disconnect his playing career and try something else. The purchase of a pizza chain franchise in Athens, Georgia was discussed.

"It wasn't that we were running out of money," Rachel told PGATour.com after her husband won Mayakoba. "It was,‘ We need to look for other options. What would be best for our family? ’’ ’

Fortunately, they decided it was best for Todd to turn it on.

At the start of the 2019 season, months before he won those two November tournaments, Todd was ranked 2006 in the world. Its classification plummeted to number 2,043. The club's champion at Bethpage Black likely ranks 2,044.

Before his victory in Bermuda, Todd was ranked 525th in the world. It started this week 58 and is projected to go to 26 if he had won on Sunday.

"A year ago, I wasn't sure if I was going to keep playing," Todd said after winning the Bermuda Championship.

"Not many men come back from that depth," said Vaughn Taylor, a fellow at the University of Georgia, a former student at PGATour.com after Todd won in Mexico. "The scars in this game are deep."

Todd added another one of those scars on Sunday on that fateful 12th hole.

More than beating for a guy who's been there and done that.