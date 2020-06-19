Breonna Taylor: City of Louisville, Kentucky seeks to fire police in shooting





Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has initiated a termination process against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison, Fisher said in a statement without giving further details.

The story of his life and death became part of the world's largest protest against police violence that erupted after George Floyd's death in late May.

Louisville officers were executing a search warrant in a narcotics investigation, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, when they entered Taylor's department just before 1 a.m. from March 13.

Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit two months after his murder, alleging charges of assault, wrongful death, excessive force, negligence and gross negligence. The police-issued no-touch order included Taylor's house because, according to a police affidavit for a search warrant, which was obtained by CNN, authorities suspected that a man involved in a drug trafficking network was receiving packages drug at home. On May 21, the FBI's Louisville office announced that it would open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. All three officers involved in his shooting are on administrative leave, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. But they have not been charged with any crime. The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced in late May that it would require all sworn officers to use body cameras. The LMPD also said it would change the way the department carries out search warrants in response to Taylor's death. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the changes were the first steps the city would take to improve police accountability. LMPD chief Steve Conrad said he would retire in late June but was removed from office on June 1 after officers present in the shooting death of a black man named David McAtee were discovered during a protest in Louisville did not have his body. cam on. Taylor's name has been part of recent protests sparked by the Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Some manifestations have been specifically in his memory. Taylor would have been 27 years old on June 5.

