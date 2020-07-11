Breonna Taylor Lawsuit for Amended Wrongful Death to Allege Links to Louisville Gentrification Plan

The Louisville police search warrant that resulted in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor was part of a larger city plan to clear the area for a "high dollar" real estate development, Taylor's family alleges in a recently amended crime death suit

"The origin of the police raid on Breonna's house begins with the political need to clean a street for a major real estate development project and ends with a renegade and newly formed police unit violating all levels of policy, protocol and police standards, "according to the lawsuit filed Sunday at Jefferson Circuit Court.

The area of ​​the planned development is on Elliott Avenue, in the Russell neighborhood, more than 10 miles from Taylor's home.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times when officers broke into her home on Springfield Drive, firing more than 20 rounds, while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found in the house.

According to a police affidavit, a Taylor-registered car had been seen multiple times at an alleged drug house on Elliott Avenue.

Lawyers for Taylor's family wrote in the lawsuit that the house was one of the main obstacles to the project, and that Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was renting it.

According to court documents, officers who broke into Taylor's home were executing a drug arrest warrant looking for a suspect who was not living in her apartment complex. It turned out that he had already been detained by the authorities before the order was carried out.

Taylor's family says a specific unit within the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department "conducted a crusade to target people and homes" on Elliott Avenue in an effort to vacate the facility "for a real estate development to generate a high legacy. I can move on. "

The lawsuit mentions Vision Russell, a community initiative launched by the mayor to revitalize and rebuild the neighborhood, which has several abandoned houses and has been plagued by drug trafficking.

Lawyers claim that over a three-week period in 2020, the city demolished eight houses across the street to accommodate the new initiative.

Glover was arrested the day of the shooting and nearly three months later, the city purchased the property he was renting for approximately $ 17,000, WLKY reported.

The mayor's office has denied that the shooting is related to the Vision Russell project.

"They are insulting to neighborhood members of the Vision Russell initiative and to all those involved in the years of work done to revitalize the neighborhoods of western Louisville," a spokesman for Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement to WLKY.