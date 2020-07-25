Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville results in 76 arrests, police say

Louisville police arrested 76 protesters on Friday during a march by Breonna Taylor, according to reports.

While the demonstration was mostly peaceful, the detainees were charged with charges including blocking traffic, disorderly conduct, which included the illegal placement of obstacles on the street, and assault, including the throwing of water bottles at officers police told WHAS-TV in Louisville

"We have never seen such a large number of people arrested," said Iris Butler, who traveled from Denver for a different protest, to the station. "In Denver, they were doing a similar robbery, but here they were just standing in line, being arrested, being arrested."

Officers began making arrests around 5 p.m. After warning protesters they were illegally blocking the street, FOX affiliate WDRB-TV of Louisville reported.

Protesters were demanding justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old paramedic who was shot eight times on March 13 when officers broke into his home during an arrest warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

None of the officers involved in the shooting has been arrested or charged, although a detective was fired in June in connection with the case. The FBI and the Kentucky Attorney General's Office are still investigating.