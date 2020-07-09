Breshad Perriman, Folorunso Fatukasi and Kyle Phillips ready for outbreaks

Third in the five part series: A Trio of Note Jets.

The Jets enter the 2020 season with many question marks on their roster.

General manager Joe Douglas has started his rebuild through free agency and the April draft, but it's hard to find things on the Jets list. They will need some players to exceed their expected production and become pleasant surprises throughout the year.

Here are three Jets who are poised to be featured players this season:

Breshad Perriman, wide receiver

It's strange to predict a breakout season for a player who turns 27 in September and was selected in 2015, but Perriman's career has been strange. The Ravens led him in the first round in 2015 and he struggled with injuries and off-field problems that slowed his progress.

The Jets will be Perriman's fourth team in four years. Douglas quickly signed Perriman after Robby Anderson left for the Panthers. The Jets believe Perriman demonstrated what he is capable of doing at the end of last season with the Buccaneers when he had 25 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games. Perriman got more playing time due to injuries to the Bucs' receivers.

Perriman won't have to wait for injuries to hit the field this season. It will be your primary receiver and a frequent target for Sam Darnold. If Perriman can produce like he did late last season, it will be a steal for the Jets and a key cog for the offense.

Folorunso Fatukasi, defensive line

Fatukasi's escape started last year when he caught attention at training camp. As we entered August, there were questions about whether he would be the team, but by the end of the camp he had won over the coaches.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Fatukasi appears to be a big part of Gregg Williams' defensive line this season. He played behind Steve McLendon last year, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him further disrupt McLendon's playing time in 2020. He's extremely powerful. That was shown several times last year when he pushed offensive linemen to the backcourt. He exploded a play against the Dolphins inside the 5-yard line by pushing the center toward the ball carrier to lose.

The Jets will rely on their defensive front to return to being strong against the race and put more pressure on the quarterback. There are holes in the secondary. Those can be hidden to some extent if the front is strong. Fatukasi will play a big role in that.

Kyle Phillips, defensive line / outside linebacker

Phillips was a complete stranger entering last season. Phillips, an Tennessee undrafted free agent, became a solid substitute for the Jets when injuries began to hit the outside linebacker and inside line.

Phillips' strength is his versatility. He seemed as comfortable standing on the outside as he was in a four-point position on the inside. He finished with seven tackles per loss, six quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

The Jets did little to tackle their passing rush this offseason outside of Jordan Jenkins' signing and Jabari Zuniga's writing. Phillips should have more playing time than last year and could be a quick pass factor for the Jets. At the end of this season, everyone can find out who Phillips is.