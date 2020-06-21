Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick will be recognized as a "hero" like Pat Tillman

Brett Favre places Colin Kaepernick on a high pedestal.

The Hall of Fame quarterback said Kaepernick will receive "hero status" because he was willing to sacrifice his NFL career to protest racial inequality and social injustice. Favre compared him to the late Pat Tillman, the former security for the Arizona Cardinals who left his football career to join the Army after 9/11.

"I can only think of the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy who did something similar," Favre told TMZ Sports. "And we consider him a hero. So I guess hero status will also be stamped with Kaepernick. "

Tillman, who was assassinated in Afghanistan in 2004 by friendly fire, played four league seasons after being a seventh-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He then decided to give up his NFL career to fight for the States. United.

In 2016, Kaepernick, who was in his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling down during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice. After the season, he was released and has yet to sign another NFL contract. He filed a complaint in 2017 because the NFL and its owners were tricking him into keeping him out of the league.

"It's not easy for a boy his age, black or white, Hispanic, whatever, to stop something you always dreamed of doing and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something you believe in," Favre said.

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Kaepernick has reappeared in the NFL's spotlight again. Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he encourages teams to sign Kaepernick. If given the chance, Favre believes Kaepernick could still play at a high level.

"I thought he was a dynamic player when he was playing at his best," Favre said. "He is still young and has not been beaten in several years, so there is no reason to think he has lost so much pace."