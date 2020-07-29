Brett Kavanaugh tried to avoid Trump's abortion cases and financial documents

In the abortion controversy, Kavanaugh wanted judges to sidestep any decision on the merits of a Louisiana law that could have closed abortion clinics in the state, CNN reported. The case marked the first time in four years that judges were addressing the heated issue. Kavanaugh's plan would have ensured that the law, an accreditation mandate for doctors who perform abortions, would not take effect immediately, but would also ensure that judges did not have to put their own views on the line.

The same would have been true in the fight between Trump and the United States House of Representatives. Kavanaugh's idea, presented to the judges in an internal memorandum and conversations, the sources said, would have prompted the high court to avoid Trump's financial documents subpoena fight, based on the judicial principle that the courts should stay out of it. of cases involving fundamentally political issues.

While that strategy may have meant the President had to hand over his documents to investigators in Congress, sources say Trump's personal fate did not emerge in the internal talks.

Throughout the recent court session, when Kavanaugh revealed a desire to avoid certain thorny dilemmas, the new justice also demonstrated a pattern of trying to publicly appeal to both sides. Their accommodation style was showcased in recent disputes over gay and transgender workers and, separately, undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The details, revealed as part of the CNN series on the judges' private deliberations, show how Kavanaugh approaches her role on the bench. Behind closed doors, he seeks to please the dueling factions of the court as he tries to go beyond the angry and challenging image he projected in 2018.

Her strong confirmation hearings, when she denied allegations of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford as teens, remain fresh. He denounced the claims as part of a vengeful partisan campaign against him. Having experienced that divisive battle, Kavanaugh, in his writings, seems well aware of his tenuous public opinion and ready to take a conciliatory stance with his colleagues as he tries to influence deliberations over cases.

For much of his professional life, the Yale 55-year law graduate focused on the Supreme Court. He had been a legal assistant to Judge Anthony Kennedy, an assistant to independent attorney Ken Starr and a senior legal adviser to President George W. Bush. Kavanaugh maintained connections with powerful people who helped him climb the steps of the judiciary.

In 2018, Trump chose Kavanaugh to succeed Kennedy, convinced by advisers that the loyalist Bush would be faithful to Trump and his brand of conservatism. Kavanaugh has not turned her back on the politicians who guaranteed her ascension to the higher court, but her writing suggests that she does not want to sound like a thoughtful conservative vote, particularly against women.

Dodge the abortion proposed by Kavanaugh

In March, Kavanaugh faced a test of the tension between her conservative good faith and apparent efforts to revive her reputation among women.

It had been confirmed with the crucial support of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who said she had promised to uphold the landmark 1973 Roe v. Judgment. Wade, who legalized abortion across the country. Kavanaugh's position on women's reproductive rights became an issue during his Senate hearings because Trump nominated him to replace Kennedy, the court's fifth crucial vote to keep abortion legal.

On March 4, the court heard oral arguments in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, a challenge to a Louisiana abortion law that requires doctors performing abortions in clinics to have "admission privileges" at nearby hospitals. It would be the last day of judges' arguments in the courtroom, before all nine were isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

A U.S. district judge found after a six-day trial that the requirement designed for doctors who generally perform surgery in hospitals would close clinics and reduce women's access to abortion. Doctors had been unable to obtain admission privileges, the judge said, in part because hospital criteria discourage the granting of privileges to abortion service providers. But the United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected those conclusions and upheld the law.

When the judges privately discussed the case days after the oral arguments, CNN learned, their vote was 5-4 to reverse the 5th Circuit and overturn the law. Supreme Court President John Roberts, a conservative, provided the fifth fundamental vote with the liberals to invalidate the law, similar to the one that was eliminated in Texas four years earlier.

Liberal Judge Stephen Breyer immediately began drafting the decision, under the guidance of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had been a pioneering advocate for women's rights before joining the bench. Ginsburg believed that laws like Louisiana's lacked valid health benefits, and had noted during the March arguments that first-trimester abortions are among the safest medical procedures: "(F) is safer than childbirth."

In mid-March, Kavanaugh began presenting his case in a series of private memoranda to his colleagues, according to two sources, for referring the dispute back to a trial judge to gather more data on how onerous the admission privilege requirement was. .

Kavanaugh had laid the groundwork for that position in February 2019, when most blocked the entry into force of the Louisiana abortion law while the lawsuit was pending. Kavanaugh dissented then, saying the controversial law should be enforced. He claimed, contrary to the district judge's findings, but in line with the 5th Circuit, that it was not yet clear if the doctors could not obtain credentials.

Kavanaugh's new suggestion would keep the law blocked in the short term as the case fell back through the legal system. That aspect might not have pleased Kavanaugh's central conservative constituency, which wanted the law to apply.

In memoranda to colleagues, Kavanaugh questioned whether the trial judge had sufficient evidence to declare that the requirement would compel abortion clinics to close, threatening a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. In the long term, Kavanaugh's demanding approach would make it difficult to challenge state medical regulation, meaning that it could eventually be enforced in the future.

Kavanaugh addressed his suggestions to all the judges. However, Roberts could have seemed more open to the idea, based on his own anti-abortion record. Four years earlier, Roberts had voted to maintain nearly identical Texas medical regulation. In fact, in his 15 years in the superior court, Roberts had never voted to invalidate an abortion regulation. Roberts could also have been equally reluctant to stir up controversy over reproductive rights and find a way to sidestep the dilemma.

In the spring of 2020, just months away from another presidential election and with the public closely watching what would happen to abortion rights without Kennedy, Roberts also had an incentive to respect the court precedent in 2016. He stuck to what That must have been a difficult vote, for abortion rights, even when he stated that he still believed that the 2016 case had been wrongly decided.

Breyer, appointed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, had written the 2016 decision. In that case and in the new Louisiana case, Breyer concluded that the burdens of the admission privilege law outweighed any benefit to patients. CNN learned that Breyer produced a first draft in mid-April. Ginsburg and his other liberal colleagues, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, told him within days that they would sign.

There were no takers among the judges for Kavanaugh's suggested solution. The Liberals were locked up and the other three Conservatives were ready to disagree unequivocally: Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

Roberts said he would join Breyer's final judgment against the Louisiana regulation, but with a justification that would make it easier for states to defend restrictions on abortion clinics and doctors in the future. Kavanaugh wrote a solo dissent stating the lack of evidence to back up the challengers' claims. However, he also made clear, in signing Alito's dissent, that he thought there were enough facts on the Louisiana side.

Regardless of the ambivalences with which he started, Kavanaugh returned at the end to publicly express his conservative convictions.

Avoid a political fight with the president

Kavanaugh's nomination in 2018 ignited one of the most partisan moments of the Trump presidency. This spring, Kavanaugh privately raised a way out of a separate battle involving the president who appointed him and the Democratic-led House of Representatives, which had been investigating Trump on multiple fronts.

The House had removed Trump in December 2019, but then saw his charges rejected in a Trump Senate acquittal in February.

The non-Supreme Court dispute known as Trump v. Mazars started after the United States Chamber had issued subpoenas to accountants for Trump Mazars USA and two of its banks, Capital One and Deutsche Bank. Trump's attorneys argued that the subpoenas lacked a valid legislative purpose.

Kavanaugh raised a theory known as the "political question" doctrine, which holds that certain disputes are more adequately resolved between the political branches rather than the judges. He theorized that the case could be left to the White House and Congress to settle things.

Their approach would provide an exit ramp for one of the impending confrontations between Trump and the court.

During one of the judges' private teleconferences, according to three sources, Kavanaugh persuaded his colleagues to request supplementary presentations on whether the doctrine of the political question applied or if there was any other reason why the judges could not decide the case.

The discussion among the judges, the sources said, concerned the practicalities of whether the issue Kavanaugh had raised would be relevant to the case involving private parties and whether it was prudent to make the request at the last minute.

But there was a larger canvas that caught the attention of commentators once it emerged that the judges were reflecting on the idea when they requested the new submissions in April. Kavanaugh and other conservatives have long tried to bolster executive power, and if the high court decided that the House of Representatives subpoena case was too political to resolve, it would dramatically undermine the power of Congress. Congressional investigative committees could not go to court to enforce orders against the President and his people.

However, in this particular controversy, which involves Trump's accountants and banks, if the high court were to declare the Chamber's subpoenas out of reach of the judges, there would possibly be no way for Trump to prevent his financial institutions from providing their records. to the investigators of the Chamber. The short-term loss could be from Trump, although sources said that did not enter the discussions. The judges focused on the broader issue of any president against Congress, sources told CNN.

In their submissions, the parties to the case said that the superior court had the authority, indeed the responsibility, to decide the case. Kavanaugh's idea in the end also failed to influence the other judges, and Kavanaugh turned away from it, sources said.

If the majority had gone in that direction, it could have meant avoiding votes in the highly charged battle between Trump and Congressional Democrats. However, a separate subpoena dispute was pending between Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance over Trump's tax returns, and Kavanaugh knew that the judges would have to face that one.

In the House case, Kavanaugh finally signed Roberts' opinion for a majority of seven judges, who said Trump could be forced to turn over financial records if the House could justify his request. But in the accompanying case, which revolves around Trump's effort to block a subpoena for the Manhattan district attorney, Kavanaugh offered something to both sides.

He agreed that Trump does not have absolute immunity from a state criminal citation, each judge agreed to that proposal, but then wrote for him and his fellow Trump nominee, Gorsuch, to affirm a difficult standard for prosecutors trying to obtain the records of a president.

Emphasizing the differences with Alito and Thomas

In the recently completed session, Kavanaugh clung to his conservatism, offering no surprises and pleasing defenders on the right who had lobbied for his confirmation. Still, he did his best to part ways with conservatives Thomas and Alito, and sometimes Gorsuch.

Kavanaugh would cover his rhetoric, trying to offer some sympathy to the people he voted against, perhaps aware of the reputation he wanted to counter and rebuild from 2018.

When the judges addressed the so-called Dreamers case, Kavanaugh voted, disagreeing, in favor of Trump's termination of the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented young immigrants who had been brought to the United States when they were children.

However, he decided to separate himself from the other three conservative dissidents, opening his statement regarding the Dreamers: "They live, go to school and work here with uncertainty about their future. Despite many attempts in the past two decades, Congress It has not yet enacted legislation to allow those immigrants legal status. "

The same was true when Kavanaugh decided not to side with fellow conservatives Roberts and Gorsuch to extend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect gay and transgender workers. He was not mistaken about the merits of that dispute. He voted against the expansion of the anti-discrimination law.

Still, he clearly struggled with the tone to disguise. Alito, for example, was writing an aggressive statement attacking the logic of the majority. Kavanaugh decided to play a softer chord. And he made a point by stating in his dissenting opinion that, "Millions of gay and lesbian Americans have worked hard for many decades to achieve the same factual and legal treatment. They have exhibited extraordinary vision, tenacity and courage …"

In the most publicized moments of his 2018 hearings, Kavanaugh stated that the sexual assault allegations had stemmed from a revenge crusade against him and his Republican supporters. The rampant response was widely criticized as unfair, including by former judge John Paul Stevens, who died.

Kavanaugh then stated that "everything that goes, comes back," listing a series of complaints that date back to his experience with Starr investigating the Clintons.

Kavanaugh seems to be trying to stop that pattern with a new message: he just wants to get along.