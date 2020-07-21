Brian Arbor: Trump vs. Biden, don't be fooled. Democrats are very enthusiastic

Things seem bleak for supporters of President Donald Trump. Our July Fox News poll shows the President dropped Joe Biden 49-41 points. Trump's eight-point deficit is consistent with the average for Real Clear Politics and with state polls expected to be of immense importance at this year's Electoral College.

However, there is one campaign element where Trump supporters can find an advantage for his candidate: voter enthusiasm.

In late June, Bill Stepien, now Trump's campaign manager, wrote a public note arguing that "there is clear and irrefutable evidence that Joe Biden's candidacy has a decided lack of enthusiastic support compared to President Trump "and that this enthusiasm gap was" wide. "

But if one expands the definition of enthusiasm beyond the desire to support the presidential candidate on his side, this argument weakens. Using a more diverse body of evidence, including participation in the primary elections and top-down donations to candidates, on the ballot, one can find much evidence of Democratic enthusiasm for this year's elections.

First, it's definitely true that Trump supporters are more excited about his candidate than Biden supporters. Our June Fox News poll found that 62 percent of Trump voters say their motivation to vote is "enthusiasm for their candidate to win." Only 31 percent of Biden voters say the same thing about their motivation.

Other surveys have found similar results. YouGov asked voters how they feel about his election for president. Among Trump voters, 68 percent said "enthusiastic." The ABC News / Washington Post poll released Sunday found 69 percent of his supporters were excited to vote for Trump; only 39 percent of Biden's supporters would say the same.

So by that definition, being excited about the election of president, there is an enthusiasm gap. But if we look at other indicators, we see a lot of evidence of enthusiasm among Democrats.

Let's look at fundraising. Last week, the Biden campaign announced that it had raised $ 282 million in the second quarter of 2020, $ 16 million more than the Trump campaign. Biden's campaign manager, Jen & # 39; Malley Dillon, reported that 97 percent of the donations she received came from "grassroots donors," and the campaign had added 2.6 million new names to its campaign list.

Democratic fundraising success at the presidential level was matched at the congressional level. Democratic Senate candidates outraged Republican incumbents in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Democratic donors seem very excited this cycle.

Just like the Democratic primary voters. Since June, Democrats have seen big increases in the number of votes cast in the presidential primaries in Georgia (41 percent increase), Kentucky (18 percent), Montana (19 percent), and Maryland (15 percent).

Like fundraising numbers, participation increases also appear as one goes down on the ballot. In the last Democratic primary runoff for the Texas Senate in 2012, 236,305 votes were cast. This year, there were 955,735 votes, an increase of more than 300%.

In North Dakota, no one believes that the Democratic candidate stands a chance against Republican incumbents running for reelection for the governor and the United States House. But that did not stop 34,732 people from voting in the Democratic primaries, essentially double the 17,337 who voted in the same primaries in 2016.

And there is another place where we can see Democratic enthusiasm: in his disgust for President Trump. The July Reuters / Ipsos poll found that while 90 percent of Democratic voters disapprove of President Trump, 79 percent strongly disapprove of the President's performance in office.

Our Fox News polls have found that a larger proportion of voters strongly disapprove of President Trump who strongly approves of every poll we've conducted since inauguration. This strong disapproval is fueled by Democrats.

It's easy to explain Democratic anger at President Trump. While Republicans feel in conflict between the conservative accomplishments of President Trump's politics and his personal behavior, Democrats do not feel that ambivalence. They oppose both and see Trump's election as a worrying sign of democratic health in our country.

This motivation inspired record participation in the 2018 election, in which 35 million Americans voted more than in the 2014 election. The Fox News poll of October 2018 found that "the voters who endorsed Clinton two years ago are more likely than 2016 Trump voters to say this election result is "extremely" important (by 14 points) and more likely to be "extremely" interested (by 11 points). " These extremely interested voters produced a Democratic takeover of the United States House.

The Fox News July poll found a similar Democratic lead among those with the highest levels of motivation over this year's election. Fox News Vice President, Public Opinion Research Dana Blanton wrote: “Biden is preferred over Trump among extremely motivated voters (+8 points), those extremely likely to vote (+9) and those who feel he is extremely important your candidate win (+13) ".

Republicans can take comfort in the low levels of enthusiasm that Joe Biden voters are registering for Joe Biden. But a look at a larger set of numbers indicates that such feelings can lead to a wrong conclusion.

Democrats seem very excited about a candidate this fall. But that candidate is Donald Trump.

Democratic voters want him out of office, and they are indeed excited to make that happen.

