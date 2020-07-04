Brian Austin Green denies dating Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise

After being seen with both beauties in a week, actor Brian Austin Green denies that he has a relationship with Courtney Stodden, model Tina Louise, or both.

Green, who recently parted ways with Megan Fox, revealed to TMZ that her recent outing with Louise was not exactly planned ahead of time.

"Tina is really cool," he shared. "I literally met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk."

As for Stodden, with whom Green has been repeatedly seen recently, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star says his time with the alum reality show was "super nice but disappointing," especially after fooling fans with a strange shirtless video of the two of them.

"He was trying to be a good guy and I shot a video for his friend Ashley, waving," Green said of the clip, adding that it was filmed more than a month ago. "The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch, knowing it would create problems for Tina and me, having three children is bullshit."