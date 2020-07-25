Brian Brenberg: Democrats are using the coronavirus stimulus as an opportunity to push their big government agenda

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Brian Brenberg speak on this topic and more on “Fox & Friends” at 6:45 a.m. EDT on Saturday July 25 on Fox News Channel.

As Congress prepares to pass a fifth coronavirus stimulus bill in so many months, we risk turning what was supposed to be temporary government relief into a top-down reinvention of the American economy. Under the guise of "stimulus," Democrats are driving massive increases in spending and regulation that promote a progressive ideology, but would reverse the United States' economic recovery.

At the start of the pandemic, most people agreed that people and businesses needed help when states instituted extensive economic closings. After billions of dollars in spending, we are seeing clear signs of economic recovery.

Jobs are returning at a record rate and consumers are spending again at a faster rate than expected. We have a long way to go, to be sure, but we have recovered faster than most economists believed possible.

But even as the economy accelerates, the trillion-dollar proposals in government stimulus spending are not slowing down. It is that clear progressive politicians have no intention of abandoning the power they have acquired during the pandemic.

Despite signs of recovery, House Democrats passed legislation for $ 3 trillion more in new stimulus spending, roughly doubling what was already spent, to extend the $ 600 improvement to unemployment, provide a new round of more generous stimulus checks, forgive student loan debt and Send more money to state and local governments.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has been presenting his vision of the United States if he wins the presidency, and it's a progressive's dream.

He has proposed a climate change plan to spend $ 2.2 trillion over four years to, among other things, make homes, offices, appliances, transportation and energy production greener. Where will those trillions come from? His campaign says tax increases and "a certain amount of stimulus spending." A certain amount, actually.

It is unclear what the pandemic recovery has to do with more efficient washing machines, electric cars, and solar panels, but what is clear is that progressives believe they have found a back door to introduce their massive spending plans. The United States resisted the tens of billions of dollars that progressives wanted to spend on a Green New Deal, so now they are doing it in the quota plan and call it stimulus.

Not sure about universal basic income? So what about the repeated "stimulus" controls? Not selling to eliminate college loans? Just think of it as a student pandemic relief. Skeptical about green energy spending? What if we call it a plan to create good union jobs?

The packaging has changed, but the radical policies are the same.

Whether it's the Green New Deal or the modified version of Joe Biden, we are talking about a program of new subsidies, rules and restrictions promoted by Washington bureaucrats that would drastically affect jobs and investments in key industries such as transportation, manufacturing, construction and consumer goods. – everything that depends on access to reliable and low-cost energy.

Regulation would increase, as would taxes, and in both cases would raise the cost of these policies in terms of higher prices and slower economic growth.

Without question, Congress has an ongoing role to play in helping on the road to economic recovery. Businesses need protection against frivolous lawsuits. Workers would benefit from policies that encourage hiring and allow them to keep more money in their pockets.

Schools need resources to cover the costs of safely helping students return to the classroom. And we would all benefit from efforts to accelerate the development of a vaccine.

But the priority right now should be to increase job opportunities and income, not the size and scope of government. The pandemic presented the need for temporary government help, not an invitation to change the brand of the progressive economy as relief from the crisis.

Too many of the policies that are promoted as a stimulus would go much further, fundamentally and permanently pushing our economy towards greater state control.

Call it what you want, Americans should object.

