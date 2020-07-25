Brian Brenberg: stimulation of the coronavirus serves as & # 39; vehicle & # 39; for the progressive agenda of the democrats

Democrats are using coronavirus stimulus negotiations as an opportunity to jump-start their liberal big-government agenda, The King's College professor Brian Brenberg warned Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Brenberg said he was concerned that the efforts of the politicians were no longer about recovery.

BRIAN BRENBERG: DEMOCRATS ARE USING THE CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO PUSH THEIR GREAT GOVERNMENT AGENDA

"It is a convenient vehicle to carry the progressive agenda of the Democrats through Congress," he said.

"I mean, you look at what we're talking about right now," said Brenberg. "We are talking about things that seem to scratch your head when it comes to recovery. We are talking about forgiving student loans. We are talking about massive new programs for rent and mortgage relief. We are talking about another round of stimulus checks." .

"And, the question is, do these things really help us recover? Is this what the economy really needs or is it just an opportunity to carry out this progressive agenda by other means?" I ask.

"Americans objected to the tens of billions of dollars in price we saw with the Green New Deal and now we are including it in the quota plan," said Brenberg. "And I think the United States has to wake up. I think Republicans in Congress have to wake up."

"We have to talk about real stimulus or real relief: what the economy really needs and not ideology at the moment," he said.

In a new opinion piece, Brenberg wrote that, despite the economy picking up speed before the fifth coronavirus stimulus bill, "the billions of dollars more in government stimulus spending is not slowing down."

"It is that clear progressive politicians have no intention of abandoning the power they have acquired during the pandemic," he wrote.

The solution that Brenberg says is a "growth agenda."

"The only thing that helps people at the end of the day is a growing economy where companies are looking for workers and hiring again," he told the hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend." "So the measure we should use for everything in this bill is does it grow the economy or does it stop us?"

"So we need to have a policy that gets people back to work. Republicans are talking about some that are good: liability protection for businesses. We should be talking about ways that we can put more money in our pockets. of workers, (and) it is easier for companies to hire, "argued Brenberg.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Republicans must go to the country with a pro-growth agenda, with something that gets people back to work. That makes sense to people intuitively. They know the pig when they see it. And they know the growth when they see it." he said.

"I think Republicans have to do a much better job of making that clear and not starting from a weak position when negotiating with President Pelosi," the Fox News contributor concluded.