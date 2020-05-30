Brian Cage in action among new additions to next week's AEW Dynamite lineup | Newsdio

AEW continues to announce new games for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In addition to FTR doing an interview with Tony Schiavone and Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose in a singles match, the promotion recently announced that Brian Cage, the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, will be in action.

As of this writing, his opponent was not disclosed. However, it is likely to be a squash match to build him as a credible opponent and potentially the fighter to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW world heavyweight title.

The promotion has already confirmed that Moxley will be making his next title defense against Cage at Fyter Fest.

While AEW has confirmed that the show will take place sometime this summer, no further details have been announced. Here is the updated card for Dynamite:

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Jungle Boy

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (champions) against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

Singles Party:

Chris Jericho will be in action against Colt Cabana

Singles Party:

Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, will conduct an interview with Tony Schiavone

Singles Party:

Brian Cage will be in action