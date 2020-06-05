Brian Flores of the Dolphins knew that the former Indiana player died in the Indianapolis protests: "Another tragedy"

The breaking emotions of Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores regarding social injustice were compounded by the death of Chris Beaty, a good friend. was shot deadly after violence erupted during a protest in Indianapolis.

Beaty, 38, owned a business in Indianapolis, a former Indiana University soccer player and former teammate of an assistant coach to the Dolphins.

"This guy was an amazing human being," Flores said Thursday. "It's sad. It's just another tragedy that we're dealing with. Hopefully we can learn from him and make the necessary changes so that these things don't happen again."

Flores, one of the three black NFL coaches, has lamented the lack of outrage from "influencers" regarding George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, other recent murders of blacks that have increased racial tensions in the United States.

Flores said he supports his players' right to protest on social media or on the streets, although he stressed the need to be careful.

"People are hungry," said Flores. "People don't have a job. There is a pandemic. And then people are also angry. Boys need time to get angry and have a platform to show their emotions. "

Flores declined to broach the subject of kneeling players during the national anthem. He said the focus should now be on Floyd's memory and murder, the search for justice in the case and the need for more kindness and acceptance.

"I'm a baby boy," said Flores. “There is a lot of dialogue that has to happen. It's a long way. "