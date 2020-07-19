Brian Michael Jenkins: Deadly terrorist threats abound in the US and abroad: here are key dangers

As the world battles the microscopic coronavirus, the terrorists have not withdrawn peacefully. It would be a mistake to forget about the continuing threat they pose while our attention is understandably focused on the battle against COVID-19.

Spectacular events dominate our memory of terrorism: coordinated airline hijackings, planes bombed from the sky, large-scale hostage seizures, huge truck bombs, mass shootings, nerve gas scattered on the subway, and, of course, the 9/11 terrorist September 2001. attacks

Beginning in the 1970s, terrorist attacks increased in number, even as the death toll in the bloodiest incidents increased from ten to hundreds to thousands. It was considered inevitable that terrorists would eventually acquire biological or nuclear weapons capable of killing tens of thousands: "not if, but when," to use the widely used phrase.

But looking back since 2020, September 11 turned out to be a statistical outlier – a high point in death and destruction rather than an indicator of the worst to come. Terrorist attacks continued after September 11, but with casualties at levels prior to September 11.

By focusing on the pinnacles of past terrorism or apprehensions of the future of the end of the world, we overlook some of the tectonic developments.

Instead of the anticipated vertical escalation after September 11, we have seen a "horizontal escalation": the proliferation of low-level attacks. In fact, terrorism has become so pervasive, repetitive, and familiar in the 21st century that we are almost used to its effects.

After the wave of terrorist attacks in the late 1970s, a group of RAND Corporation analysts, including myself, examined military arsenals to anticipate what sophisticated weapons terrorists could acquire and use.

One of our main concerns, for example, were shoulder-to-air surface-to-air missiles with precision-guided munitions. In the hands of terrorists, they could shoot down commercial aircraft that take off or land at airports.

But we were unable to identify the technology that would have the greatest impact on terrorism: the Internet, even in its infancy. In fact, terrorism is as much about communications as it is about weapons. Terrorists have successfully exploited the Internet, and later social media, to communicate with each other and with their recipients worldwide without any intermediary authority.

Terrorism was an international phenomenon even before the Internet, of course. Many extremists in the late 1960s considered themselves avant-garde in international movements.

Even previous generations of anarchist assassins and bomb-throwers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries were portrayed as an international movement on behalf of the world's oppressed.

But it was the Internet that facilitated the creation of truly global terrorist companies. Previous movements worked hard to recruit allies and supporters abroad, but today's movements easily create transnational online communities of like-minded people.

This has led to a profound change in terrorist recruitment and tactics. Through the Internet and social media, today's jihadist groups have been able to go further, recruit followers remotely, and persuade at least a small number of them to take action.

However, remotely inspiring people to carry out terrorist attacks is a low-performing undertaking. Unlike in the 1970s, when anyone trying to join an armed struggle underwent careful investigation to prevent infiltrators and unreliable members from entering, recruitment is increasingly encouraged today. Membership in the group is offered ex post facto to anyone who makes an attack.

Digital media can allow terrorist organizations to reach millions, but they also promote indirect participation. Jihadist groups, especially the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) took advantage of this, pumping out a high volume of written and visual content.

And yet, many online jihadists gratify themselves with horrifying terrorist videos, beat themselves in the chest, and launch threats and boasts; only a small number of them step back from their computer monitors to take measurements. (When I made a similar observation earlier, al Qaeda's online agents were offended by the allegation of poor compromise.)

Although potentially lethal, these self-selected terrorists are generally low-quality recruits. His ideological devotion is low. They are a particular type of "true believer", as Eric Hoffer describes in his 1951 book of that name, those who can easily move from one extremist belief system to another.

Its "indoctrination" reflects internal impulses as well as external provocation. Many are less motivated by commitment to a cause than by their attraction to violence. (The big appeal of ISIS propaganda was its emphasis on visual atrocities.)

Many recent terrorists have a history of assault, crime, substance abuse, and mental problems. Terrorists are not "crazy" in the clinical or legal sense, but it may be that no bright line separates fans of mental disorders.

In the United States and other Western countries, jihadists, white supremacists, anarchists, involuntary celibates, and others with political grievances or personal discontent comprise floating populations of unattached discontents.

The various ideologies in circulation provide opportunities to forge a new identity and engage in an epic struggle. The organization offers aspiring terrorists the opportunity for attention, acclaim, approval, applause and recognition. It is an attractive fantasy. However, which ones resort to violence will depend mainly on their personal circumstances.

Another attribute of online recruitment is that self-selected terrorists operate alone or in small conspiracies, similar to the concept of "leaderless resistance" popularized by white supremacists in the 1980s.

Large hierarchical organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan could be (and were) infiltrated by the authorities. For self-preservation, the organizational model became small cells of people inspired by a common ideology, but independent of each other or a central organization.

Violent anarchists operate in a similar way: there is a central idea, not a central command. The 1995 Oklahoma City bombing fits this profile.

Unless they have served in the military or been involved in armed robbery, online terrorism recruits have little real experience of violence. Encouraged by terrorist propaganda to do what they can with readily available resources, they resort to primitive forms of attack: gunshots where weapons are available, stabbings, vehicle thrusts.

These rookie terrorists select easy targets: random violence meant to kill anyone, anywhere. There is no symbolic value. This is "pure terrorism", an indiscriminate carnage to express personal discontent: "I have killed, therefore I exist." I will be remembered for my actions.

Today's terrorists are looking for opportunities to demonstrate their mastery of the massacre. Driven by a mix of personal grievances and psychological problems, with an appearance of ideological motives that justify their violence, they act autonomously, without tying up with the central leadership.

"No group ordered my attack. I make the decision myself, "the man responsible for killing 51 people in New Zealand mosques wrote in his online report. Mass murderers with manifests compete for high body counts that will attract an audience for their actions.

For the most part, however, public supply terrorism means many small contributions. Terrorist organizations thought they could overcome this through volume. Instead of strategic attacks that kill thousands, thousands of small attacks could achieve the same effect.

Small-scale terrorist attacks appear to have a disproportionate psychological effect on populations that are already anxious. But participation was low. So if more small-scale attacks would increase the level of terror, or simply dull the senses, it was never tried.

This atomization of violence, in a sense, represents progress. Although the attacks are often deadly and sometimes cause heavy casualties, reducing terrorist activity to the level of individual perpetrators is an improvement compared to well-organized attacks by multiple people. However, it complicates counterterrorism.

Individual actors, relying on primitive methods, are more difficult to identify by intelligence efforts, and are especially difficult to protect. In that sense, they are closer to the mass shooters. Community-based prevention will not reach them.

Some, but not all, terrorists can be identified by their Internet activity, which is the number of local terrorist plots now being discovered. That raises the perennial question of how far the Internet should be left open as a forum to expose (and expose) hatred. On the one hand, it is a channel for incitement. On the other hand, in the absence of a soul radiograph, it is often the only window into what potentially dangerous individuals might be thinking.

Terrorist organizations can eventually be defeated through combinations of political measures, legal repression and, when necessary, military operations, although strife could last for generations and military victories in the traditional sense remain elusive. Counter-terrorism campaigns targeting terrorist groups will continue.

But settling political demands or addressing root causes is unlikely to deter today's self-selected lone terrorists. These are individual actors who answer only to their God: whether they seek to destroy the entire government, pursue racial separation or genocidal targets, express sexual dissatisfaction, or simply want to make their mark. Military operations are irrelevant. This is a deeper social problem.

It might even be worth asking whether the challenge of looming terrorism may be to educate society about the level of violence and even death that a resilient society can tolerate, and what more intrusive preventive measures could have unintended consequences. , including the greatest erosion of society. democracy as we see in nations determined to reinforce social control.

