Brian Winters, Avery Williamson and Sam Ficken of Jets fighting to get a job

Fourth series of five parts: a trio of Jets of note.

Position battles are always a highlight of training camp.

Newbies and new acquisitions fight for jobs with remnants. In some positions, competition can be fierce in preseason games and practices. This year, those preseason games appear to be in jeopardy, making practices even more important.

There are some camping battles that are not only to start, but also to the places on the list. The Jets have a few players who have played a big role in the past few years and are now fighting for only one spot on the team, including one that has been around longer than any other Jets player.

Here are the three Jets struggling to keep their jobs:

Brian Winters, guard

Winters stands as the oldest Jet. He has been with the team since 2013 when then General Manager John Idzik led him in the third round. It has lasted three GMs and three head coaches. The question now is: can it get to September?

The Jets signed Greg Van Roten in free agency to compete with Winters for the right guard position. They can save $ 7 million by cutting Winters, so it's surprising that it even went that far. However, GM Joe Douglas is a Winters fan. The veteran guard impressed his new boss last season by playing a serious shoulder injury during the middle of the season. Winters are as harsh as they come and he will not go in silence. Van Roten will have to beat him.

Avery Williamson, linebacker

One of the biggest problems last season was the Jets' injuries to the linebacker. It all started when Williamson fell during a preseason game with a torn LCA and was lost for the season.

Williamson is expected to be healthy for training camp, but will have competition for his place. The silver lining of the Jets with all injuries to the linebacker is that several players had a playing time that they normally wouldn't have. Now, Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman and James Burgess will fight to play alongside Patrick Onwuasor, whom the Jets signed as a free agent.

The linebacker is probably the team's deepest position. Williamson showed what he could do in 2018, his first season with the Jets. He was a high-impact player for Todd Bowles' defense. He led the team with 120 tackles and had three sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Williamson has a salary figure of $ 8.5 million, so the Jets could save some money by opting for a cheaper option on the job. However, he is a talented player and is popular in the locker room. The Jets will have to weigh this decision carefully.

Sam Ficken, kicker

The Jets went through three kickers before reaching Ficken in Week 2 of the season. After years of having Nick Folk as their kicker, the Jets have been cutting through different guys in recent years.

Ficken kicked decently but was not very consistent. He made 19 of 27 field goals, 3 of 6 beyond the 50-yard line and lost three extra points.

The Jets signed former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher just after last season ended to compete with Ficken at camp for the starting place. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer recently said it will be an open competition. The Jets selected Braden Mann in the sixth round this year. Mann is expected to handle not only the clearance duties, but also the kickoffs. So Ficken and Maher will be worried about kicking the place. It will be a battle to see in the camp.