Bridal facials, fashion and fissures

TLC's hit reality series "sMothered," co-produced by The Post, follows several mother-daughter duos with outrageously close ties.

From showering together to dressing alike to doing home renovation projects, most people save certain activities for their spouses rather than their parents. But these mothers and daughters do it all.

Now that Season 2 is almost over, the secrets are coming out and relationships are getting strained.

Here is our recap of the ninth episode of season 2. Spoilers ahead!

Marcia and Alena

New Yorkers Marcia, 68, and Alena, 21, are close in part because of Alena's health difficulties: She has an enzyme disorder that requires weekly medical procedures, and one result of the disorder is that she measures just 4 feet 3 inches.

Marcia has encouraged her to be more independent as she has Marcia for everything, including driving.

So the first step was to find Alena a boyfriend. They created a dating profile, and Alena confessed that she once had an overnight affair at the university. Instead of getting angry, Marcia said, “I felt a little relieved because I think it made her feel normal and that she would get out of there. . . (I) want him to find someone and get married and have a life. "

Alena, however, was not willing to consider spending less time with her mother, saying that any potential boyfriend would have to accept their bond. Your lack of independence is also a problem when it comes to dating because, as Marcia pointed out, how will you get to an appointment if you can't drive?

Kathy and Cristina

Chicago duo Kathy, 61, and Cristina, 35, live together at last. In this episode, Cristina and her family finally moved into the basement of her mother, Kathy's house, after spending the entire season talking about it and plotting that Cristina's reluctant husband, Carlo, would embark.

The only problem? Carlo, who appears to follow Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's style advice during the "Jersey Shore" heyday, was less than enthusiastic about this. He demanded that they leave if something he didn't like happened, which happened sooner rather than later. Back in this episode, when he came home from work to see Cristina and Kathy doing home spa facial masks together, she said, "I didn't want to deal with all this fun stuff, and then I come in and here they are: fun business!

Mary and Brittani

It was the day of surgery for the showering Florida duo. In the last episode, they decided that while Brittani, 19, underwent a tummy tuck procedure, her mother Mary, 55, would have her breasts so they could enjoy cosmetic surgery together as a "bonding experience" .

Mary changed her mind and decided to change her eyes and chest, but the day passed smoothly. . . almost. After the duo returned home to recover, and Mary enthusiastically proclaimed that Brittani must now buy a bikini to show off her new body, Mary's husband Frank rescued them. They wanted me to help him around the house, but when Mary asked if he could pick up some food for them, he revealed that he was not taking off from work as she had asked.

"I'm disappointed? Yes, ”she said.

Laurie and sarah

Florida couple Laurie, 59, and Sarah, 25, are one of the least extravagant duos compared to the others on the show, but this week they made a sharp turn.

Since Sarah is always stressed about her mother's health, she had a solution: She would install a camera in her home, similar to a baby monitor, so that she could control it through an app on her phone. Her visiting friend Sue called the idea "ridiculous," but Sarah was not discouraged. She was happy that it made her feel more in control of the situation and lessen her constant anxiety about her mother.

She told her boyfriend, Miguel, who said: “This rabbit hole is deepening; It gets weirder every day here. This is like Big Brother / NSA type stuff. Why would you do this? I think it's super weird. "

She was surprised by his negative reaction, wondering why he was not "excited" by his vigilance of his mother. “You tell me to worry less and this is my chance to worry less. . . I am proactive! " she said.

Sunhe and Angelica

After last week's cancer scare by the Las Vegas duo, Sunhe, 52, and Angelica, 32, were relieved that Sunhe got a cancer-free prognosis from the doctor. Angelica cried when they heard the news from Angelica's fiancé Jason and Sunhe's long distance fiancé Brett through FaceTime. Angelica then went on to the next big event in her life: going on a five-day cruise with Jason.

The problem? She wasn't so excited because she was stressed by a secret that she needed to share with him. "I have a secret, and my mother is the only one who knows what is happening right now," he told the camera. "I'm not sure when I'm going to tell Jason. I don't want to ruin our vacation. Maybe I'll tell him later. I don't know how to tell him when to tell him… I'm really stressed out about it."

What do we think is Angelica's secret?

"SMothered" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.