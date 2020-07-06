Brides now wear designer masks to match their dresses

It really makes your first kiss as husband and wife difficult, but that's the way of the world now.

Turkey allowed marriages on July 1, after several months of banning them due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a protective mask is mandatory for both brides and guests. In response, Turkish designers are now creating masks to match wedding dresses.

They are not the first to do so, as designers from around the world create the dazzling masks.

Oana Chaicac, who opened Angelo Bridal in Dublin in February, said she decided to put masks on mannequins in the window to have a little fun.

"But then we started to think that maybe if we created bridal masks we could raise money for frontline staff at St. Vincent's Hospital and even across the country," he told Dublin Live.

"We are now taking orders from brides asking for masks to match their wedding dresses due to health (and) safety concerns.

"They are also asking for masks to team up with their bridesmaids' outfits."

A designer in the US has even created tuxedo-inspired masks for the groom.

Julie Joyner of Jules Joyner Designs said the response to her wedding couple had been enormous.

One woman said she was going to have a mask made from the extra fabric of her wedding dress.

Riva Kalasho, owner of Lace Boutique in the United States, said that people liked to look pretty when they got married.

"We have different lace fabrics, different floral fabrics and then Swarovski crystals can be added," he told the Oakland press.

Brides in India have made the most of their masks, and couples also have fun with their protection.

And there are even options for the most striking brides, or those with a special event.

Earlier this year, more than 200 couples in the Philippines were married in a massive wedding in far less elegant masks.

"It feels different to kiss wearing masks, but it was mandatory," boyfriend John Paul Inventor told ABC.

This content originally appeared on News.com.au.