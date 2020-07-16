Bridger Walker praised by Anne Hathaway for saving her sister from a dog attack

On July 9, Bridger went into action when a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix charged against his 4-year-old sister, a family statement obtained by the CNN states. While protecting his sister, the dog brutally attacked him.

"Tragically, instead of running away, the dog jumped up and grabbed onto Bridger's cheek," the statement says in part.

Bridger subsequently underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, according to his family. And when his father asked him why he jumped between his sister and the dog, he is said to have told them, "If anyone has to die, I thought it should be me," according to the statement.

The young man's aunt started an Instagram page and shared that Bridger is a fan of the Avengers, which caught Hathaway's attention.