If you’re a fan of historical romance novels, then Bridgerton is the show for you. Bridgerton Season 2 is coming to Netflix soon, and it promises to be just as gripping as the first season. Bridgerton is a show based on the Bridgerton family, who are some of the most well-known aristocrats in England. The show follows their love lives and scandals, and it’s sure to keep you entertained! Make sure to mark Bridgerton Season 2 in your calendar, because it’s going to be amazing!

Bridgerton Season 2 new character posters revealed!!

Netflix has just released new character posters for the second season of Bridgerton, which introduces 11 new and returning characters to the newest London run. After the tremendous success of its first season, Bridgeton will return for a second season on Netflix in just a few weeks.

When is Bridgerton season 2 coming on screens?

The second season is set to hit the screens on March 25, 2022. Be sure to catch up on the premier.

What will Bridgerton season 2 follow?

Bridgerton season 2 will concentrate on another sibling’s hunt for a suitable partner, in line with author Julia Quinn’s novels. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne’s eldest brother, spent most of season 1 snooping in suitor search for her while delaying his own probable marriage. Interestingly, Anthony will spend Bridgerton season 2 going toe-to-toe with the ton’s newest member, Kate Sharma, now that he is broken up with opera diva Siena.

What is Bridgerton all about?

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels, a series of eight books that tell the love stories of the Bridgerton family members. The first season focused on Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter in the family, as she made her debut into society and married Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

The show was an instant hit when it premiered last December, with many fans binging all eight episodes in just a few days. Bridgerton became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever and is now one of the streaming service’s biggest hits.

If you’re not caught up on Bridgerton yet, there’s still time to binge the first season before the second season premieres. Bridgerton is a gripping historical romance novel that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Trust us, you won’t be able to put it down!

Who is in the cast?

The Bridgerton cast stars Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald, Baron Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, among numerous other characters.

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/zgB1WTj8ru — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

What is the cast saying about Bridgerton?

Adjoa Andoh said, ” Bridgerton is a richly imagined world. It’s based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels, but the team has taken great pains to ensure that it feels like its own entity.”

Jonathan Bailey said, “The Bridgerton series is ultimately a story about love. And I think that’s what makes it so special.”

Claudia Jessie said, “It was amazing to be a part of something that was so much fun and so romantic.”

Ruth Gemmell said, “I think Bridgerton is going to take people by surprise. It’s a very different kind of period drama.”

What can fans expect from Bridgerton?

Bridgerton is a lavish period drama set in Regency London. It follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate the highs and lows of British society. The series is packed with romance, drama, and humour, and it’s sure to please fans of all ages. Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix. Bridgerton has something for everyone—romance, drama, comedy, and even a bit of mystery. If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch this weekend, look no further than Bridgerton. You won’t be disappointed.