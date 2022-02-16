It’s a Bridgerton Season 2 world and we’re just living in it! The Bridgertons Series, Book 1 by Julia Quinn is a breathtaking romance that will sweep you off your feet. This New York Times bestselling author does not disappoint with her tale of the Bridgertons, an aristocratic family bound by duty and love. You’ll be entranced by the characters, who are brought to life with Quinn’s trademark wit and charm. If you’re looking for a captivating watch, then look no further than The Bridgertons Series.

Bridgerton season 2 trailer released

The first teaser trailer for the second season of Bridgerton is here! The one-minute-long video offers up a glimpse at what’s in store and hints that it will be just as exciting, if not more so than last go around with this Netflix hit.

The teaser shows a voiceover by the gossipy Lady Whistledown promises that she’s sharpening her knives for more scandal. In the second season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton is the eldest of his siblings and must find a wife in order to maintain House Status.

Netflix released the trailer for Bridgerton Season two today and we are SO excited! This period drama follows the Bridgertons, one of England’s most prestigious families, as they navigate love and life in the 1800s. The first season was absolutely captivating, so we can only imagine how good the second season will be. With jaw-dropping sets and an all-star cast, this series is sure to keep you glued to your screen from start to finish.

What will season 2 be about?

The official synopsis of season 2 gives a clue of what is going to come. As he searches for a debutante to uphold the family name, Anthony seems doomed until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. After Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate discovers the truth about his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and takes action to prevent the marriage. However, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring only complicates matters on both sides as they become closer together. While the Featherington family welcomes the newest heir to their estate across Grosvenor Square, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) keeps her deepest secret hidden from everyone she loves.

When is season 2 coming on screens?

The second season of Bridgerton is set to premiere on March 25, 2022.

Why you should watch Bridgerton?

If you’re a fan of historical romance, Bridgerton is definitely worth your time. With an all-star cast and stunning sets, the series is sure to keep you captivated from start to finish. Not to mention, it’s based on one of the most popular romance novels of all time – so you know it’s good!

This author's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hQ9HAkZjxX — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2022

What is special about Bridgerton by Julia Quinn?

Bridgerton is a bit different from your average historical romance. It’s written by New York Times bestselling author Julia Quinn, so you know it’s going to be good. The Bridgertons series is also one of the longest-running romance series of all time, with eight books published thus far. If you’re looking for a heartwarming and emotional story to keep you entertained for hours on end, Bridgerton is definitely the show for you!

Season two of Bridgerton promises to be just as captivating as the first season, if not more so. With jaw-dropping sets and an all-star cast, this series is sure to keep you glued to your screen from start to finish. If you’re looking for a new romantic drama to binge-watch, Bridgerton is a perfect choice! You won’t regret it.

Critic reviews

The vast majority of critics favourably reviewed this film, which has an approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 87%. It’s rated 7.9/10 based on 97 reviews! The show has been praised as a racially diverse set in the Regency era. Erum Salam of Cosmopolitan felt that the novel did an excellent job at revealing how race factored into this society. Don’t forget to check out Bridgerton Season Two on Netflix. It’s sure to be your next favourite show.