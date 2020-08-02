Brie Bella gives birth, welcomes the second child with Daniel Bryan

He is a boy to Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old "Total Bellas" star announced the birth of her second child and revealed that the new addition arrived on Saturday.

"He's a boy !!! -1 8-1-2020," Brie shared on Instagram. "We are overwhelmed with joy and we are all healthy!"

In the photo, Brie and Bryan, 39, are seen holding the hand of their newborn son.

Married since 2014, Brie and Bryan are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe.

In January, Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella announced their pregnancies, confirming that their due dates are less than two weeks apart.

"People are going to think it's a joke. We are both shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you really can't plan the pregnancy! Brie told People at the time.

Brie previously shared with Too Fab that she and Ryan wanted their baby's gender to be a surprise.

"I can't wait to hear how," It's a boy! "O" It's a girl! Brie said. "So I'm excited for that moment."

First-time mother Nikki, 36, is expecting a baby with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got engaged in November.