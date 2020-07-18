Bring better reports of coronavirus immediately (opinion)

The United States has become the global epicenter of the pandemic, with 3.5 million cases and more than 135,000 deaths. The United States now faces a replay of the horrifying scenes this spring, with hospitals struggling to treat an overwhelming number of patients, laboratories struggling to get out of a backlog of tests, and medical personnel reusing masks due to yet another shortage of equipment. personal protection (PPE). Despite the dire circumstances, the White House has not resumed daily briefings, and the commander-in-chief seems to believe that the nation no longer needs to listen to its leading infectious disease expert on a regular basis.

This country needs a dramatic investment. The administration must re-commit to an improved daily briefing that puts experts like Fauci at the forefront of the nation's response.

Daily national briefings would bring the country together around a common public health agenda and reinforce the message that everyone should duplicate, not lighten, life-saving preventive measures. These briefings would push the White House Coronavirus Task Force to address pressing issues of the day and offer the media and the public the opportunity to hold the administration accountable for its response to this national crisis.

Briefings, which preferably last no more than an hour, at the same time each day, should advance three critical themes: data, unified policies, and personal narratives. Doing so would help involve all Americans and would signal that your government has an action plan.

Each session should begin with the best federal public health professionals who explain key data trends. Polls indicate that public confidence is highest when health experts, rather than political figures, serve as the key messengers. Fauci should be front and center, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the task force, and others. White House officials must intervene occasionally to organize or moderate the conversation in order to legitimize science and support these leaders and health agencies.

Presenting public data on a worsening health crisis is difficult and uncomfortable. But an unshakable look at the facts would indicate the administration's willingness to confront the harsh truth as a step toward finding solutions. Everyone should understand the risks of Covid-19, including increasing cases among younger adults and prevalence in nursing homes. Meanwhile, the average number of new deaths per day has been increasing.

Health experts must translate the implications of the ever-changing science of Covid-19, including the mystery of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, the recently described viral mutations, and evolving evidence regarding airborne transmission. Given the national calculation of racial injustice, the administration should focus on ways to support communities of color facing higher rates of infection and death.

Briefings should outline evolving policy recommendations and best practices. Since wearing universal masks could save approximately 45,000 lives by the fall, the administration should make issuing a national policy for implementation an immediate priority.

Health leaders could use the briefings to explain testing recommendations, a shortage of PPE, and any progress in vaccine and therapeutic development. Doctors can highlight the importance of upcoming flu shots and urge Americans not to skip doctor visits, which has led to an increase in unrelated deaths.

Finally, to humanize the crisis, briefings must include personal narratives of those who have been touched by Covid-19 in many ways. The personal stories of public figures like actor Tom Hanks (a recovering patient) could help convince skeptics of the very real dangers of the disease and encourage people to take preventive measures. The administration should also take advantage of social media to reach younger Americans.

Daily public communication can make a difference. New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo held daily briefings for four months, helping the initial epicenter of the outbreak become a model of response and recovery. Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held briefings most days of the week, translated into multiple languages.

As a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health and former Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner, I saw firsthand the power of dedicated public outreach during emergencies such as the 2001 anthrax attacks, the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, and the outbreak. 2014 Ebola. Ultimately, Ron Klain, who became known as the "Ebola Tsar" under President Barack Obama, effectively maximized communication and coordination at the government level to ensure the end of that crisis.

The United States must face the Covid-19 pandemic head-on. As a first step, the Trump administration should launch an improved science-based daily briefing. Americans need to know that our nation has not given up. The best way to do this is to stop pretending that this emergency is over, confront the public, and arm everyone with life-saving information, policies, and guidelines before it's too late.