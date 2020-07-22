Brintey Spears' sister Jamie Lynn defends pop star amid mental health issues

Britney Spears always has her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in her corner.

The "Lucky" singer's mental health has been questioned by fans in recent weeks after sharing photos and videos on Instagram that some found worrying, as well as admitting they caused a fire when she forgot to burn candles.

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn, 29, visited Instagram to share her support for people with mental health issues.

In his post, the former "Zoey 101" star shared screenshots of tweets from various celebrities, including Halsey, Maren Morris, Kevin McHale, and Nina Parker, each of whom spoke about mental illness and condemned those who joked about respect.

Jamie Lynn began his legend with a quote from Halsey, who said, "If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

"If you are dealing with a mental illness or caring for someone with a mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation in privacy for the person and family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how the public seems, and as an audience we must learn to do the same, "Jamie Lynn wrote in the caption.

She continued, "I pray that this does not embarrass anyone suffering from mental illness, you are not alone and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you."

While neither Jamie Lynn nor any of the stars cited in his post directly mentioned any names, they apparently referenced Kanye West, who held his first official campaign rally on Sunday before unleashing a storm on Twitter on Monday.

While the comments may have been directed at West, 43, fans in the comments continued to ask about Britney, 38.

In an image captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, a fan wrote: "How about your sisters (sic.) Obvious mental illness? Why don't you talk about it?"

Jamie Lynn replied, "You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have no right to speak about YOUR health and personal affairs."

"She's a strong woman, bada–, unstoppable, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS," Jamie Lynn said.

People magazine also reports that another follower demanded that Jamie Lynn and her family "clarify all of these assumptions."

"I would never speak just to make things clear to the public, when the person to whom he belongs does not want that to happen," Jamie Lynn wrote. "I prefer to take all the hate, then talk about someone else's (sic.) Personal issues, which they want to keep private."

Britney's long guardianship, in which her "care manager" Jodi Montgomery oversees her finances and the like, was recently extended until the end of August due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Britney's mother also reportedly filed documents requesting to be informed of the singer's finances.