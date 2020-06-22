Brit Hume rips push to remove statues as 'empty gesture' that doesn't 'feel good to the American public'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told the "Special Report" on Monday that the effort by Black Lives Matter protesters and others to remove historical monuments and statues is an "empty gesture" that most do not like. of Americans.

"What we are seeing now is a movement that seems to have one of its many goals to knock down statues," Hume told host Bret Baier.

WHAT HAPPENS TO CONFEDER STATUES AFTER THEY ARE WITHDRAWN?

"Look, I don't think these statues make that much difference in one way or another," he continued. "I don't think shooting them down is a practical difference in the lives of many black or white Americans. It seems like an empty gesture. In many cases, it's illegal. It's vandalism. I don't think it's going to sit well with the American public."

Hume made the comment after a weekend of chaos when protesters brought down monuments to, among others, Confederate General Albert Pike, George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant, who led the Union Army during the Civil War.

Initially, protesters attacked statues of Confederate soldiers and generals located largely in the south. However, places like the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and the statue of General Casimir Pulaski on the Washington National Mall have been the targets of recent vandalism.

"The greatest achievement of the civil rights movement was that it drew people on board. It was a great success," said Hume. "It made being racist one of the worst things you can say about anyone in this country today."

"I don't think this current movement, if that's what it's going to be, is going to have that same kind of success and could provoke a backlash against illegality."

Caleb Parke of Fox News contributed to this report.