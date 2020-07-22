Brit Hume says the White House press corps appears to be covering Trump, not viruses, at COVID-19 briefings

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that the White House press corps appears to be trying to make coronavirus briefings more about the president and less about the coronavirus.

Hume told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he feels a drastic change in reporters' behavior compared to the years he spent as an ABC News correspondent in the White House decades ago.

He said that many times during such briefings, as President Trump held one today after a long break, he came out with questions he would have asked and that journalists never asked the president in the room.

"I don't know what story these reporters they are covering think, but it is not the coronavirus outbreak that they are covering. What they are covering is Donald Trump and Donald Trump, for them, it is someone who I think is reasonably clearer to journalists they don't respect or admire, and in fact I think they despise him, "Hume said.

He said that as a result of the stubborn nature of the correspondents, "aggressive behavior" in the meeting room is different from the same typical assault that he was used to with past administrations.

Hume noted how his ABC News predecessor, Sam Donaldson, would routinely ask difficult questions and be somewhat on time with President Reagan, but never in a disrespectful manner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Donaldson] could be quite firm and strong and would ask very pointed questions. But he was always respectful and courteous. He rarely interrupted or argued, and that was the standard we all observe," he said, adding how colleagues sometimes looked down on the UPI longtime correspondent Helen Thomas when they believed she had crossed the line to question the President at the time.

"Helen Thomas would try and her colleagues despised her … they did not hold her in high regard," he said.

"It is not just a trick game … it is extracting information," he added.