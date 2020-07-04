Britain has one of the worst Covid death rates in the world. Now many fear that he is about to fall into chaos

(CNN) – The idea of ​​a pint of beer in a proper pub is a dream that has sustained many people in the UK during the difficult months of the coronavirus blockade, but as the doors of beverage establishments finally reopen afterwards Four-month-old Saturday, a potential nightmare looms.

Just a week after thousands of Britons failed to abide by social distancing rules to crowd the beaches in a heat wave, the intoxicating mixture of alcohol and the feeling of liberation from restrictions are feared, at a time when infections daily are still hundreds, it could be disastrous.

Additional police have been placed on hold, the government has issued warnings, and numerous guidelines have been established. But there is still concern that no matter how committed people are to keeping the coronavirus at bay after a few drinks that will go out the window.

In the days leading up to July 4, thirsty Britons could be forgiven for anticipating a carefree day of celebration. Amid announcements of various new freedoms, newspapers called it "Independence Day" or "Super Saturday," while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a "patriotic duty" to go to the pub.

Of course, going to the pub will not be the same experience as before the pandemic. As with everything in this brave new world, there are rules. Forty-six pages, to be precise. Those inevitably mean confusion and potential for further chaos.

A peaceful place

Social distancing markers are placed in front of the bar at the Chandos Arms pub in London. Frank Augstein / AP

For the most part, drinkers will need to book in advance. Table service is underway while the tradition of propping up the bar and waving banknotes at overflowing staff to get their attention is out.

In larger chain pubs, such as those run by the Wetherspoons company, drinks will need to be ordered through an app. Contactless card payments, rather than cash, will become the norm.

There will be no more crowds in spaces the size of living rooms to cheer on football teams in their last games of the Premier League season. Sport can be projected, but in silence. Music should also be played at low volume. Talking out loud and yelling can spread the virus, so punters are also asked to keep noise low.

"For the customer, with screens separating the bar and payment points, servers that need to use EPP like masks and viewers, one-way systems and the need to stay outside as much as possible, not only will the pub look physically different, but the experience itself will also feel very different, "says James Lintern, co-founder of RotaCloud, which provides staff management software for bars.

"We are going to make several changes," says Keith McAvoy, CEO of Se7en Brothers Brewing Co and owner of two breweries in Manchester. These include table service, dividing screens to divide large tables, full PPE for staff, and reducing customer numbers from 150 to 50 to 70.

"The greater the number of clients allowed in the bars, we will have to eliminate all the drink in the bar and standing," he adds.

Pods and bubbles

Dining pods created for the White Hart of Wytham pub. Courtesy of White Hart from Wytham

On July 4, it is also seen that England reduces the social distancing guidelines from two meters to one, a measure pressured by many in the hotel industry who say that the original council would make it impossible to accommodate enough customers to make a profit. Even a meter away, it will be a fight.

McAvoy says his pubs will be two meters away. He says this is due to the lack of adequate rules established by the government and local authorities. Like others, consider the 46-page document to be more of a guide than a rulebook.

Every pub owner seems to be taking a different approach. At The White Hart of Wytham, in a town outside of the city of Oxford, staff have taken a more extreme line, creating new capsules for eating outdoors.

"We made an early estimate that the pandemic was going to hit the hotel industry hard and that we would have to think on our feet to get ahead," says owner Baz Butcher. "We had someone in town create 10 of these pods to eat. Made mostly from recycled materials, they can also be put together to form larger bubbles."

While some pubs will ask drinkers to pre-book, others say they will follow the approach taken by retailers, with socially distanced queues and a single entry system.

"The government's orientation is comprehensive, but only that: orientation," says James Lintern. "Pubs have a responsibility to decide how to implement it, and there is plenty of room for interpretation."

Stuart Langley, owner of The Dartmouth Arms in North London, echoes a sight. "The government guidelines are open to very different interpretations, from reader to reader," he says. "I think you will see that companies are covered with danger tape and security signs, and they will wonder why nobody enters the door. I think they will see companies that open with minimal changes in their operations, and will be accused of abandonment, despite working well within the orientation. "

& # 39; Knife edge & # 39;

Crowds swarmed on the beaches during the recent UK heat wave. Andrew Matthews / AP

Langley says he hopes the new rules won't lead to a massive drink, echoing concerns from top experts who question the wisdom of reopening on Saturday, particularly in light of the recent invasion of the beach by heat waves during which many Britons sank into oblivion.

Former UK chief scientific adviser David King, who heads an independent coronavirus advisory group, called the plans "extraordinarily risky." Sitting at SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group), the sometimes secretive body of experts from the UK government, Jeremy Farrar says the country is on the "razor's edge."

"We can't wait to avoid a big reopening celebration," says Langley. "It's about opening the place and ensuring that our local community can be sure that the Dartmouth Arms is a safe and friendly environment for them."

Amid mounting concerns, Prime Minister Johnson has also reversed his earlier optimism. He told LBC radio station, "I hope people do this safely and sensibly. My message is, don't screw it up now, folks."

Others have also urged everyone to take it easy. A joint statement by the Council of Chiefs of the National Police and various hospitality organizations asked pub-goers to support the staff. "It is important that everyone respect the new measures in place to ensure that everyone can enjoy the return of our bars safely."

The consequences of rebellious or risky behavior could be a second wave of coronavirus cases, just as the UK appears to be controlling the virus. Beyond the pandemic, it could have consequences for the future of pubs and for the community lifelines they offer. Many would not survive a second confinement.

The UK pub industry was already in a terrible state before the coronavirus took hold. Research by Campaign For Real Ale in 2019 found that pubs were closing at a rate of 14 per week, blaming the availability of cheap supermarket alcohol and rising business overhead.

"The fair and responsible thing is to slowly reopen things," says Jen Left, who runs The Brew in Hand in the Brighton neighborhood of Kemptown.

This little drinking hole dates back 200 years and is a community center as much as a pub. During the shutdown, he has been serving beers through a newly built hatch. He has offered free drinks to tired workers at the nearby hospital, with regular customers caring for those who are still isolated.

"One thing we have learned in the blockade is much more about the community," says Left. "People have been helping each other a lot. There are many vulnerable people around here. We are aware of the fact that people have worked so hard to protect people. We don't want to be irresponsible and start again. Just to make money. I agree that the beer hatch is open and we believe we will survive through the summer. "

Go outdoors

Jen and Clark left at the Hand in Hand pub in Brighton. Courtesy of the hand

Like many pubs, The Hand in Hand will seek to move its entire outdoor operation throughout the summer. Left has rented a small parking space in front of the pub to accommodate drinkers.

The government has said it will relax planning laws to allow easy-access permits to drink outside, with apps costing just £ 100 (about $ 125). There is more talk of local authorities closing the roads and allowing pubs to spread more across the streets, especially in areas with narrow streets like London's Soho.

But what happens once summer ends and the weather changes? Since the coronavirus is known to spread more quickly indoors than outdoors, pubs will have to find safe ways to ensure social estrangement and maintain trust among patrons that they will not be infected.

Some pub chains are looking for copper-plated surfaces, which are said to reduce the coronavirus "residence time". Others, like Hand in Hand, focus on isolating customers from each other.

Government guidance requests that pubs need to keep a record of all drinkers for 21 days, to help with their tracking and tracing system, but emphasizes that guests are not required to provide their personal details.

It is clear that going out for a drink in the near future could be a difficult exercise, but there is no doubt that the momentum is still there.

"Since Boris announced that he was ready to reopen pubs and restaurants, we have been overwhelmed by calls, emails, and requests for tables on social media," says Lawrence Santi.

"For me, it's mainly about normalizing being in the pub as soon as possible," says Colette Doyle, who works at The Crown in Harlow, northeast London, and who will go there on Saturday to take a break on a bike ride. She works in the kitchen and says she needs to get used to being in that environment when it reopens later in the month.

& # 39; Pure happiness & # 39;

Extending the barrel: the pubs have been closed for four months. Danny Lawson / PA Wire via AP

"It's all about having a proper pint of a bomb and a bit of joking with my peers," says Dan Harris, who plans to go have a pint at the nearby Checkers pub after spending his first day back at work. in his Harris. Barber Lounge on Saturday. Hairdressers are also reopening this weekend in England.

"There is something I have missed about pubs, much more than stores, cafes or clubs," says Andy De Vries, creative director of Mighty Elk Animation, who lives in Leyton. "Pubs are specifically designed for socializing. You just have to organize yourself out of the equation. And while it has been nice to save a little money, who doesn't miss out on a good cold beer straight from the tap. And then there is people-watching; you can't beat it. "

For Suzanna, who did not want to give her last name, going to her premises, The Old Posting House in Deanscales, Cumbria is about supporting a business that had become the cornerstone of the village.

"I'm not a heavy drinker, it's an occasional treat for me after a long walk or swim," she says. "I certainly won't be going around a curve. But to know that I can walk to the end of my town and enjoy a pint of Guinness? A real happiness."

Although there will be many drinkers who behave responsibly, it is undoubtedly those who will not occupy the headlines.

James Lintern sums it up best. "How strictly will people follow the guidelines of social distancing when they have had some remains to see."

Going for a quick pint has never been so full of risks.