Britain would like to follow Trump's example of China. But you are not in a position to make decisions

Oliver Dowden, the UK's secretary of state for culture, media and sports, said the US sanctions imposed on Huawei in May had "significantly changed" the picture. "Given the uncertainty this creates around Huawei's supply chain, the UK can no longer trust that it will be able to guarantee the safety of future Huawei 5G equipment."

While Huawei's decision in practice could be just a reversal on a specific issue, it represents a symbolic victory for China's British hawks, who have been uncomfortable with the move toward further engagement with Beijing in the past two decades. and recently they have advocated a much tougher stance on China, similar to that of the United States government.

Unfortunately for those hawks, turning hard from China is easier said than done. Since the turn of the millennium, British governments have actively sought to engage with China on a number of key issues, from climate change to global security, in exchange for a deeper economic partnership, which was especially important to the UK after the finances. shock. Consequently, the Chinese state now has deep roots in the UK, and it is unclear how feasible or even desirable a sudden reversal of this could be for the UK.

The arguments against dealing with a one-party rising state like China were previously outweighed by the potential for economic gains. "General economic trade and engagement with China is not and should not be controversial … the more trade we can do and the more foreign investment we can attract, the better," says former British Foreign Secretary Malcolm Rifkind.

However, he added that this cannot be at the cost of national security. "Obviously, we have seen that it was too high a risk for Huawei, and I think nuclear power plants is something that the government will certainly have to consider."

So what has changed? Rifkind believes that previous governments simply could not have predicted what China would become in the following years. "They could not have known that under Xi Jinping, China would actually become less liberal and more autocratic. It has become much more brutal, provocative, and aggressive."

Raffaello Pantucci, an associate member of the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies, agrees that previously China's worst instincts were somewhat overshadowed by the benefits of the engagement.

"China was operating at the time (we think) under Deng Xiaoping's old maxim of hiding its power and waiting for its moment. Now it is a much bigger and firmer power on the world stage, making it a different China than the that we were dealing with. "

While it's okay to face it suddenly in 2020, it leaves the UK in a tough spot. Does Huawei's decision mean that Chinese companies will not be able to participate in other infrastructure projects? Chinese state-owned companies are currently expected to participate in the construction of at least three nuclear power plants in southern England. In some cases, these companies are expected to build the reactors themselves, which is causing concern among members of Boris Johnson's ruling conservative party.

"The problem arises when relying on technology that is difficult to replace. Hinkley Point and Sizewell are French reactors, Bradwell would be a Chinese reactor," says Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the UK's Select Committee on Foreign Affairs. "That makes us depend to some extent on China for maintenance and repair. Given the recent threats from Beijing, the possibility of it remotely disconnecting or simply not being replenished is a growing concern. It is about a different threat when Beijing controls the hardware. "

These would be difficult decisions for any country, much less for one that is about to abandon the world's largest single market and try to reposition itself as an independent economic power.

"Does that mean that the UK, in withdrawing from the European Union, perhaps without an agreement, needs to find opportunities elsewhere? China would have thought about that. Now it probably won't figure as strongly," says Kerry Brown, professor at China. . He studies at King's College London.

China's headache in Britain is not helped by the fact that the EU is not planning any similar bold action to control Chinese power and remains committed to balancing its relationship with China, as Brussels tries to increase its geopolitical influence.

The question the UK must ask itself now is: what does it want from China? In some ways, this is more a political debate than an economic consideration. "The political question of what is China now, with issues like Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Covid-19 dominating the debate more, has changed the conversation from being just technical about Huawei and 5G to something much bigger," says Pantuuci. "Given the size and continued inevitability of China, this appears to be an unhealthy place to be."

Brown believes there is an assumption in London that this move would be seen as an act of loyalty in Washington DC, and that it will help Britain after Brexit to cement its place in an emerging Anglosphere alliance. However, he adds that this does not come without risk before the expected tumultuous elections in the United States. "The United States is obviously going through enormous challenges at the political but also the economic moment. The question is, is Britain supporting the right horse?"

Then there is the issue of Chinese retaliation. Chinese diplomatic and state media have already indicated that there will be consequences for the UK; This is alarming given a relationship that is already advanced and generally economically good for the UK.

And those retaliations could cost the UK in other areas where it values ​​dialogue with Beijing, from engaging with China on climate change to Britain's strong interest in Hong Kong and China's increasingly autocratic approach to human rights.

Which brings us back to the key point: what does the United Kingdom want from China? This is a question we can only assume keeps Boris Johnson awake, a man who recently described himself as a Synophile numerous times, at night.