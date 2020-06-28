British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared himself "fit as a butcher dog" as he boasted both his health and his plans for the UK economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson spoke to The Mail on Sunday, listing a series of measures he saw as the way forward for his country. He promised a "construction of bombings of hospitals, schools, housing estates and road and rail infrastructure projects" ready for shoveling. "

He also spoke about an "opportunity guarantee" that aimed to protect workers who have lost in the labor market.

The prime minister answered questions about his health by offering to do push-ups during the interview, insisting that he felt "as fit as a butcher's dog." In a shirt and tie, he dropped to the ground and completed some push-ups.

The performance was intended to serve as an indication that he was ready to handle what happened next in the fight against the coronavirus.

"The country is going to bounce back, and I certainly feel full of beans," Johnson insisted. "I never felt better."

The prime minister said he planned to use a major speech on Tuesday to continue describing his plan for the UK's recovery. Many conservatives, concerned about the looming mass unemployment, have been targeting specific jobs and boosting employability.

"We are going to double up to level up," Johnson explained. "If COVID was a flash, we are about to have the thunder of economic consequences."

He continued, "Let's get ready. The lesson is to act fast and we'll make sure we have plans to help people whose past jobs are no longer there to get the opportunities they need."

Johnson had faced criticism for his response to the pandemic, with opponents claiming it was too slow to institute a blockade and launch widespread testing.

Despite possible questions about the bill for such jobs, Johnson repeated that his government would not return to the austerity policies seen under former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Johnson's pushup screen photos covered the cover of Mail on Sunday, drawing criticism.

Some people compared the photo to "something that Russian President Vladimir Putin would do as a show of physical strength to instill confidence in his leadership," The Independent reported.