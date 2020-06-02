British Vogue cover for July features midwife, train driver, and store worker

Written by Amy Woodyatt, CNNLondon

British Vogue Readers may be more familiar with seeing supermodels or celebrities on their cover, but the July issue will be a little different, with key workers helping to provide essential services throughout the year. coronavirus pandemic.

A midwife from the community, a train conductor and a supermarket worker will be the stars of the latest edition.

In a statement released on Instagram on Monday, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful He explained that the magazine decided to profile the women, all key workers, to pay tribute to their "bravery and dedication to help others."

"This chapter in history has seen a society shift its attention to some of the people in this country who are not often drawn to attention," Enninful wrote.

He said the commitment of frontline workers during the pandemic "has surprised us all."

Enninful has been in charge of the magazine since August 2017. The former model, born in Ghana and raised in London, is the first male and non-white editor in the history of the magazine.

Community midwife Rachel Millar, 24, appeared in the number. Credit: Jamie Hawkesworth / British Vogue

"If you had told me earlier this year that the @ BritishVogue cover stars in July would feature a community midwife, train driver, and supermarket worker, I might not have believed you," she continued on Instagram.

"But, as our nation perseveres against Covid-19, we find ourselves relying not on existing powers, but on ordinary people and their extraordinary strength and kindness," added Enninful.

The three women, photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, are Rachel Millar, a community midwife in East London, Narguis Horsford, a train conductor at the London Overground, and Anisa Omar, a supermarket assistant working at King & # 39 ; s Cross London.

Anisa Omar told the magazine that the pandemic had changed the way her work was perceived. Credit: Jamie Hawkesworth / British Vogue

For the topic, the women told the magazine some of their reactions to the pandemic, the confinement and the changes in their daily lives.

"Before the pandemic, my work wasn't really that important, but now it's like we're important. It's nice," Omar, 21, saying the magazine for the issue, titled "The New Front Line".

Meanwhile, Millar, a 24-year-old midwife, spoke of learning to adapt to difficult times.

"It is a confusing time, it is a time of anxiety, and we have not experienced something like this before, so we are learning what to do and how to deal with this situation for the first time," Millar said.

The Horsford train driver told the magazine: "I am not a hero, but I am proud to be a train driver and the essential role we are playing during the coronavirus crisis.

"Our services are vital to keep London moving during these unprecedented times and to maintain security, to ensure that our key workers can get to where they need to be to provide the services they require."

Hawkesworth, who took the images for 10 days, said the project was "truly one of the most significant projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of."

In his post, Enninful described how Hawkesworth "carefully crossed the capital" to capture images of women whose "bravery has helped so many."