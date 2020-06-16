Britney Spears shows off new bangs in bikini post, and fans love it: "Gorg"

Britney Spears has made a change.

The 38-year-old singer visited Instagram on Monday to show off her new bangs, expressing her enthusiasm for the new 'do.

"I did, I finally cut [my] bangs," Spears wrote in the caption, followed by a series of colorful emojis.

JENNIFER GARNER EXPLAINS WHY HIS CAT WALKED IN A STROLLER: "IT'S IN HIM"

The post contained two photos, both with Spears' front and center bangs. In the photos, the singer also surprised in a pink bikini with black and white leopard print trim.

A black choker with a silver emblem completed the ensemble.

Fans and followers were also happy with Spears' transformation.

"Cute!!!" Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

KENNY CHESNEY SHARES THE DATES OF THE CHILLAXIFICATION OF THE CHILLAXIFICATION

"Gorg," said Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Another follower wrote, "OMG it looks so good."

One noted that "she looks 22" while another said the hairstyle is reminiscent of her days "… Baby One More Time".

Singer Sam Asghari's boyfriend even joined in the fun.

"How many comments [sic] are going to say & # 39; queen of bangs & # 39;" he wrote, adding some emojis.

Spears' explosions made another Instagram appearance Monday in a second post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post was captioned with three red flower emojis and featured a handful of photos of the "Toxic" singer wearing a tight white top with little red polka dots.