Britt Baker announces return to ring date | Newsdio

That is a long time. One of the worst things about an injury is waiting to find out how long someone will be out of action. As soon as someone is injured, it becomes a waiting game to see when they can return to the ring. It is even worse when you have an injury where it is unclear how bad things are. We now have an update, and the real wait is on.

Last week at AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker suffered an injury when Nyla Rose hit her leg. Baker was clearly in bad shape, but the question was how bad things were. Baker was pulled out of her double or no scheduled game with Kris Stadtlander and it was obvious that it would be a long time before she was back in the ring. Now we know when that return will be.

This week on Dynamite, Baker announced that he will return to the ring at All Out, which will take place on September 5. That would leave Baker for about three and a half months, assuming he can fight on that date. Baker announced that he had suffered a fractured tibia and blamed everyone involved for the injury. It is unknown what Baker will do when he returns or who he will face on the show.

A healthy baker is pretty good. See what he can do in full force:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUbIjW8wX5w (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3_2mXxisU (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtJC802ZHWs (/ embed)

Opinion: That is a great relief since three months can be a long time, but it is far from almost a year that could have been with a torn ACL. There is a big difference between a broken bone and a torn ligament, so I hope this is something that will heal once and for all. Baker is very talented in the ring and having her missing summer is bad, but it could be much worse.

What do you think of Baker? Who should you face at all? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!