Brittany Murphy bows as new documentary renews interest in her death

One of the most surprising celebrity deaths of the past 10 years is probably the untimely passing of actress Brittany Murphy at the age of 32 in 2009. Murphy, known for her roles in CLUELESS, GIRL, INTERRUPTED, JUST MARRIED, SIN CITY , and 8 MILE, was a contagious mix of character actress sensibilities with unconventional beauty that could also have made her a protagonist. When he passed away in December 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled that his death was accidental and "determined to be caused by a combination of pneumonia, iron deficiency, and multi-drug poisoning" Murphy's death has always been shrouded in this sense of mystery because something about it never seemed right, and thanks to a recent Investigation Discovery documentary, more speculation has made the actress even more notorious after her death.

Investigation Discovery aired the documentary Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery on Tuesday and, within an hour of its broadcast, Brittany Murphy began trending on Twitter as viewers poured in new information that was presented during the show. While Brittany Murphy's death stunned the world, the death of her husband, Simon Monjack, is what sparked a fury of conspiracy theories. Monjack died months after Murphy and was also caused by severe anemia and acute pneumonia. The fact that he died in the same mysterious way that Murphy is explored in the documentary, but so is the concept that many people believe that there is more to the story than death from natural causes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzcHgKMyve8 (/ embed)

One of those people is Brittany Murphy's father, Angelo Bertolotti, who gave his last on-camera interview for this documentary before moving on in 2019 at the age of 92. Bertolotti did not believe his daughter died of natural causes, and in a lab report commissioned by Bertolotti before her death, it is revealed that ten potentially heavy metals were present in a sample of strands of hair, hinting that Murphy may have been poisoned. . Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht was hired by Bertolotti to investigate the death of his daughter and was interviewed for the documentary.

Like many, Wecht had many questions related to death and the first question was "How could he have developed such an advanced state of pneumonia and such an incredible state of iron deficiency?" The second thing Wecht wanted to know was how her husband and mother Sharon Murphy, who was living with the couple at the time, let her come into this state. Finally, Wecht wanted to know why the actress has access to so many opiates.

There are several allegations released in the documentary, including the controlling nature of her husband. Many believe that he was a bit of a svengali, that he is a person who controls the mind of another or has the ability to control others, usually with sinister intent. In the last years of Murphy's life, the actress seemed to be separated from her friends, living most of her young life with her husband and mother. Murphy had also lost traction as an actress, appearing directly on the video rate when rumors began to circulate that she would be late and disoriented at work. In the documentary, Bertolotti also hints at an unpleasant relationship between Monjack and Murphy's mother, especially after it was revealed that he died in the same bed he shared with his wife with his mother sleeping next to him.

Murphy's mother was not interviewed in the documentary, but she denied in the past that her daughter has been poisoned. She has also stated that she feels that her separated husband's claims are not based on what actually happened. Sharon Murphy has been mostly hidden from the passion of her daughter and Monjack and since Brittany's father has also left, all we are left with is this mystery surrounding the passing of a promising talent who left us too soon. Personally, I would like to remember Murphy in the film through his various pleasant performances, but like most Hollywood tragedies, the star's personal life begins to overshadow the work they have left behind.

You can draw your own conclusions by visiting Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, which is currently viewable on the Discovery ID website.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf1wUEnmSwM (/ embed)