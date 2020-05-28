Brittany Murphy documentary sparks new interest in Clueless Star's cause of death

A new documentary on the death of Brittany Murphy raises many questions. Murphy died in 2009 at the age of 32. At that time, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled that his death was accidental and "determined that it was caused by a combination of pneumonia, iron deficiency, and multiple drug poisonings." As evidenced by Investigation Discovery documentary Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, many believe that foul play should be involved. In the documentary, Murphy's father "seeks answers as the creepy charges against other family members escalate."

Brittany Murphy's death took the world by surprise, but it was the death of her husband Simon Monjack months after Brittany Murphy: an identification mystery He says it caused even more questions. Monjack's death was also caused by severe anemia and acute pneumonia. The documentary shows that there are many people who believe that there is more to the story than just death from natural causes. You can read part of the press release for the documentary below.

"Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame, and success … but she also had secrets. When she is found dead at her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, Hollywood and legions of fans are in disbelief. While his autopsy reveals that he died of natural causes, many believe that foul play is involved. "

Brittany Murphy: an identification mystery Go into more detail about the death of Simon Monjack and the circumstances around him. He died in the same bed that he and Brittany Murphy shared, although he allegedly had his mother, Sharon Murphy, sleeping next to him. Murphy's father Angelo Bertolotti casts doubt on the conclusion that the star Clueless died of natural causes and "reveals strange accusations against other family members," in the documentary. This was his last interview and Discovery ID says it was exclusive. Bertolotti died in 2019 at the age of 92. In a laboratory report commissioned by Bertolotti before his death, he showed that 10 potentially toxic heavy metals were present in a sample of hair strands, implying that he may have been poisoned.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht was hired by Angelo Bertolotti to investigate the death of Brittany Murphy and is interviewed at Brittany Murphy: an identification mystery. Like many, Wecht had a series of questions related to death. First, "How could he have developed such advanced pneumonia and such an incredible state of iron deficiency?" Second, the forensic pathologist wants to know how her husband and mother let her get to this state, especially since she had the financial means to go to the doctor. He also wants to know why she had access to so many opiates.

Brittany Murphy's mother Sharon Murphy has denied that her daughter has been poisoned multiple times in recent years. She feels that her separated husband's claims are not based on what actually happened. "His claims are based on the weakest evidence and are more an insult than an idea of ​​what really happened," he said in 2013. Brittany Murphy: an identification mystery It can currently be streamed on the Discovery ID website.

