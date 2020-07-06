Broadway actor Nick Cordero dead at 41

He was 41 years old.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots posted on his official Instagram account Sunday night. "My dear husband passed away this morning. His family surrounded him with love, singing and praying as he gently left this land."

Kloots has been regularly updating her social media accounts with news of her husband's ups and downs while battling the virus and complications, including an amputated leg. She said Cordero battled the disease for 95 days.

Born in Canada, Cordero grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and eventually made his way to the Big Apple.

In 2014, he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway," a role that earned him a Theater World Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award.

Cordero originated the role of husband Earl in the Broadway production of "Waitress" as well as the role of Sonny in the musical version of Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale".

He also found success on the small screen, making appearances in episodes of "Blue Bloods", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Lilyhammer".

Cordero and Kloots, a fitness trainer, moved to Los Angeles, where he starred in the musical "Rock of Ages" in 2019.

He met Kloots, a former Broadway dancer, when the two were acting in "Bullets over Broadway" and they married in 2017.

According to Kloots, Cordero was initially hospitalized in March at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

She shared on social media that Cordero spent some time on a ventilator, suffered multiple complications from Covid-19, and had to amputate his leg in April.

He spent weeks unconscious, even when doctors pulled him out of sedation, and the #WakeUpNick hashtag campaign sprang up on social media to support Cordero as he recovered.

In May, Kloots published that her husband was awake and, although very weak, he was making progress.

"Even closing his eyes, he takes it off," he said. "They are waiting for him to regain strength, of course, time and recovery will help with that, and eventually PT will help strengthen him."

Earlier in the month, she had said that her husband had a low blood count but was not bleeding internally.

However, on another front, the news was not good.

"However, we learned that due to COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged," he said. "They looked almost like a smoker for 50 years, they said. They are so damaged."

Kloots recently told Gayle King, co-host of "CBS This Morning," that Cordero had been so seriously ill that he may have needed a double lung transplant.

"That is probably the possibility," he said. "99% chance that I need it to live the kind of life I know my husband would want to live."

In addition to Kloots, Cordero is survived by his 1-year-old son, Elvis.