Broadway actor says he still has symptoms three months after testing positive for Covid-19

"It's scary enough to be honest. There's nothing like the feeling of not being able to breathe," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan in "Erin Burnett OutFront." Perry, who tested positive in March, says his continued symptoms start with a cough and then develop into chest tightness.
Every time you think you are getting better, the symptoms come back.
"I would feel better for a few days and then he would come and hit me again," Perry said. "I had two days of symptoms and then I felt like a million bucks for three days. So I thought he was off the hook, I thought about beating him, but then he came back with a vengeance."
The actor, who recently starred in "Frozen" on Broadway, said life has changed for him in every way. After being a person in peak physical condition, he is now struggling with his new normal.
"I have been doing eight shows a week for 15 to 20 years," he said. "Now the ability is not the same. I only pray daily that it will return to normal and I can do things again."
Perry said his doctors believe his health will improve.
"Multiple doctors have told me that," he said. "It is a pendulum that swings in your system and will eventually stop."
But, he added, "You know, this is a new virus. I think we really don't know."
Perry wants to warn others about the debilitating effects of the virus.
He recently wrote on social media: "I cried watching the news tonight. The cases are skyrocketing. The president is making jokes about the coronavirus. People embarrass others for wearing masks. The country is making it a partisan issue."
He calls the virus "a monster" on Twitter and adds that he doesn't want others to suffer like him.
"It is a human problem. We have to take care of each other … If one of us is hurt, we are all hurt. It's about working as a team … with this," he added, until there is a vaccine.