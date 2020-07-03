Broadway actor says he still has symptoms three months after testing positive for Covid-19

"It's scary enough to be honest. There's nothing like the feeling of not being able to breathe," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan in "Erin Burnett OutFront." Perry, who tested positive in March, says his continued symptoms start with a cough and then develop into chest tightness.

Every time you think you are getting better, the symptoms come back.

"I would feel better for a few days and then he would come and hit me again," Perry said. "I had two days of symptoms and then I felt like a million bucks for three days. So I thought he was off the hook, I thought about beating him, but then he came back with a vengeance."

The actor, who recently starred in "Frozen" on Broadway, said life has changed for him in every way. After being a person in peak physical condition, he is now struggling with his new normal.