Broadway and comedy actress Royana Black die at 47

Broadway actress Royana Black, best known for her time as the lead in the CBS sitcom "Raising Miranda," died at age 47 after a long battle with cancer.

Black's family shared the news that he died suddenly on July 14 in Los Angeles from AML (acute myeloid leukemia).

Royana had an infectious smile and a laugh that could light up even the darkest days. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was truly an angel on earth, ”wrote the family in their obituary.

Born on March 1, 1973 in Poughkeepsie, New York, Black played Laurie on Broadway in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" at age 10 before graduating from Yale University in 1994. According to her family, she had her great opportunity on TV and he moved to Los Angeles in 1988 to star in "Raising Miranda". During his time, he had roles in "Reading Rainbow", "Almost Partners", "Stood Up" and "The Cosby Show".

He also founded his own theater company, where he directed and performed in Los Angeles.

Black is survived by her husband of 11 years, John Paul Hubbell, her mother Gloria Black and her brother Robert J. Pereira Black.

A GoFundMe page was created in his name to help his family pay end-of-life costs, such as funeral arrangements.

"We lost Royana Black Hubbell to acute myeloid leukemia very suddenly on July 14. Royana's incredible energy and spirit will be part of our lives forever, and her friends and family want to remember her and help her husband, JP, in this such a difficult time, "the page reads.

As of this writing, the campaign has more than doubled its initial goal of $ 25,000.