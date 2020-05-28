Brock Lesnar behind Matt Riddle going to SmackDown? | Newsdio

Even when he is not there. One of the best things to watch on NXT is someone's last day on the show. It allows them to move onto the main roster, which is the point of being in NXT first. NXT has grown so much that many people forget that it is still the territory of development. Someone new is moving to the next level, but another fighter is providing information on where he is going.

Matt Riddle is one of the most exclusive fighters you'll see on NXT, or anywhere else. Known as the original brother, Riddle is one of the most laid back fighters ever, but he is also a monster in the ring and can disarm people with a strong MMA background. However, he is also a controversial star due to some behind-the-scenes issues. Some of the things you have said and / or done may have determined where it ends.

According to Wrestling Observer Live, Riddle will go to SmackDown instead of Monday Night Raw in part due to his previous issues with Brock Lesnar. Monday Night Raw CEO Paul Heyman is a Riddle fan, but WWE may be sending Riddle to SmackDown due to comments he has made about Lesnar in the past. Currently, Lesnar does not appear on WWE television and is unlikely to return until there are fans in the arenas again.

They both have a story. Check out some of Riddle's statements about Lesnar and Riddle on their own:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4EiZxkA5F8 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knzLnTCqjz4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBcwquhJ-Bo (/ embed)

Opinion: This is a bit of a stretch in some ways, since Lesnar is not even close. Would Lesnar really not come to Monday Night Raw just because Riddle was there? Of course it is possible, but the situation is a bit confusing to say the least. Above all, though, I'm concerned about Lesnar on the main roster, as he doesn't seem like the type of person WWE will use in the best way. Maybe I'm wrong, but Riddle will have his work done for him.

What do you think about Riddle? Is Lesnar the reason Riddle is not heading to Monday Night Raw? Let us know in the comments below.

