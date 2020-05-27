Brock Lesnar may be the reason why a WWE star stays away from Monday Night Raw | Newsdio

As previously noted, Matt Riddle is on his way to Friday Night SmackDown and could appear on the show as early as this week because he featured something at the Performance Center this week.

The interesting part of it all is that Riddle is someone who likes Paul Heyman, so it would make sense to put him on the Raw list. That's not happening and it may have to do with Riddle's real-life heat with Brock Lesnar.

This was discussed today by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez said: "The weird thing about this is that Paul Heyman is a huge Matt Riddle fan, so you would think he was going to RAW, but this Matt Riddle / Lesnar deal, I mean, it's weird that I'm sure there are aspects of them, who are people who are just encouraging Matt Riddle to do what Matt Riddle does, but then again, if anything else should I tell you this is legitimate because if they were trying to work together to build something for a party I I mean Matt Riddle going to RAW. "

"Lesnar's not around, it's not like he can say I'm not going to share a locker room with him." Lesnar probably won't be around until they're hosting shows with fans again. "

Álvarez said he is convinced that Lesnar is the reason why Riddle does not move to Raw. Dave Meltzer I discussed this yesterday on Wrestling Observer Radio and it echoed what Alvarez said about Lesnar not liking Riddle.

The brand-to-brand invitation will allow room for Riddle to appear on Raw for some shows this year, but it looks like he won't be close to that show every time Lesnar is booked. Lesnar usually returns around the WrestleMania and SummerSlam season so we can see him sometime in July.

As seen in the video below earlier this year, WWE was not discouraging Riddle from talking about Lesnar, but Riddle recently noticed that a coincidence with Lesnar appears to be off the table.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4EiZxkA5F8 [/ embed]

Thanks to Ringside News for the appointment