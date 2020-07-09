Broken heart syndrome has increased during pandemic, small study suggests

The study examined 1,914 patients from five different two-month periods, including a sample of more than 250 patients hospitalized in March and April, during the early peak of the pandemic. The study concluded that the increase was probably related to the "psychological, social and economic stress" caused by the pandemic, which includes "imposed quarantine, lack of social interaction, strict rules of physical estrangement and its economic consequences on people's lives. "
"The pandemic has created a parallel environment that is not healthy," said Dr. Ankur Kalra, the cardiologist who led the study. "Emotional distancing is unhealthy. The economic impact is unhealthy. We have seen it as an increase in deaths without coronavirus, and our study says that stress cardiomyopathy has increased due to the stress the pandemic has created."
The new research did not examine whether there was any connection between broken heart syndrome and the stress of having coronavirus, or seeing a family member suffer from the disease. The patients in the study were evaluated for Covid-19 and none of their tests was positive.
Public health authorities in the United States and abroad have raised the alarm about the impact of coronavirus on mental health, paying particular attention to the isolation of socially distant life.
"Our work provides credibility to the other health risks that the pandemic has created," said Kalra.
The new study found no significant change in the death rate between pre-pandemic patients and those who were hospitalized in March and April this year, the researchers said.
Limits to the investigation.
An expert on broken heart syndrome, formally known as Takotsubo syndrome, asked questions about the new study's methodology and pointed out opportunities for possible bias.
"They may be absolutely right. I am not opposed to the hypothesis. I am opposed to statistical methods," said Dr. John Horowitz, professor emeritus of cardiology at the University of Adelaide in Australia, who has published more than 20 colleagues. reviewed articles about Takotsubo.
The researchers only studied patients who received cardiac catheterization, a minimally invasive procedure commonly performed to look for blockages in the arteries of the heart. Looking at just this portion of patients could lead to bias in the sample, Horowitz said, because it could exclude older, sicker patients from the study, as they are less likely to undergo catheterization.
"It is well known that patients often have Takotsubo syndrome in times of extreme stress or during natural disasters," said Horowitz. "But there are problems with the way the study was designed. I don't think all of these cases are Takotsubo. It's as simple as that."