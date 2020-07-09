Broken heart syndrome has increased during pandemic, small study suggests







Stress-induced cardiomyopathy, or Takotsubo syndrome, which is often called "broken heart syndrome," occurs when the heart muscles weaken causing chest pain and shortness of breath. It presents as a heart attack, but is triggered by stressful events, not blockages in the bloodstream. It can be fatal in rare cases, but patients generally recover within days or weeks.

Cleveland Clinic researchers studied patients at two hospitals with heart problems who were treated this spring, and compared them to patients with similar problems in the past two years. Patients during the pandemic were twice as likely to have broken heart syndrome, according to the study, which was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal.

The study examined 1,914 patients from five different two-month periods, including a sample of more than 250 patients hospitalized in March and April, during the early peak of the pandemic. The study concluded that the increase was probably related to the "psychological, social and economic stress" caused by the pandemic, which includes "imposed quarantine, lack of social interaction, strict rules of physical estrangement and its economic consequences on people's lives. "

"The pandemic has created a parallel environment that is not healthy," said Dr. Ankur Kalra, the cardiologist who led the study. "Emotional distancing is unhealthy. The economic impact is unhealthy. We have seen it as an increase in deaths without coronavirus, and our study says that stress cardiomyopathy has increased due to the stress the pandemic has created."