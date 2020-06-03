Broncos coach Vic Fangio: "If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great"

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that he does not believe there is racism or discrimination in the Nfl, adding that if "society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

Fangio, 61, gave his thoughts during an approximately 16-minute Zoom call with journalists. The head coach discussed his feelings about George Floyd's death, as well as the league, police behavior, and the current social climate in the United States.

"I think our problems in the NFL in that regard are minimal. We are a meritocracy league, you win what you get, you get what you win. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, we don't see discrimination in the NFL," Fangio told journalists, according to ESPN. "We all live together, united as one, for a common goal, and we all mix and mingle tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we would all be great."

Fangio gave a statement before opening his Zoom press conference earlier today for questions, where he said he was "surprised" by the behavior of Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, according to a tweet. by Nicki Jhabvala from El atlético.

He said the officer should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, adding that his actions also "failed 99 percent of the police who do a great job."

"I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw what the police did to George Floyd handcuffed in the stomach that led to his death," Fangio told reporters. "He should be punished throughout the law for the crimes of which he was accused in addition to being accused of treason for not keeping the insignia and uniform entrusted to him.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for the police and the work they do under difficult circumstances. They allow us to have a great country on a daily basis. The Minnesota police failed 99 percent of the police who do a great job. And we all they're paying a price for that. "

The comments come amid protests across the country calling for an end to racial injustice and police violence, with some rioters and looters undermining the message they must convey.

Fangio considered that the problem of racism and the behavior of some police officers is a "social problem that we all must unite to correct", not a "political problem".

"I have heard many people speak in the past few days and the one that resonated the most is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar," Fangio said, according to Jhabvala. "He also recognized that 98 to 99 percent of the police do a tremendous job in difficult situations and that we should all do what we can to correct the small percentage that don't do a great job on a daily basis. Kareem was a person speaking sensibly and with solutions. "

Fangio said that the words of Jabbar and Broncos safety Justin Simmons resonated especially with him during a weekend of mounting unrest and said the sport brings people together "and I hope the Broncos and the NFL will lead that charge."

Simmons, the team's 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, helped lead a peaceful protest in Florida on Sunday. He called for unity and non-violence.

Simmons implored a crowd "to understand that we are fighting for equality, not for superiority." All lives matter when black lives matter. We pledge our allegiance to the flag for freedom and justice for all and we do not have our justice. So, let's understand that. We will succeed, (but) not by force. "

The NFL is trying to broaden the scope of the Rooney Rule, aimed at increasing the number of minority candidates interviewed for head coach positions, which Fangio has supported in the past, according to ESPN.

Associated Press contributed to this report.