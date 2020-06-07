Broncos players, coaches join the George Floyd show

DENVER – Denver Broncos coaches and players marched and demonstrated against racism and police brutality at a protest in downtown Denver on Saturday.

Players wore black shirts with the power image cuff and "Justice for George Floyd" stamped on the front and the words "If you are not with us, you are against us" on the back.

All were wearing face masks in accordance with coronavirus mitigation efforts, and most of the players' masks were black with the phrase "I can't breathe" in white letters.

Security Kareem Jackson was instrumental in organizing the team's appearance at Civic Center Park on the tenth day of protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

Safety Justin Simmons flew in from Florida to join dozens of his teammates at the rally that included quarterback Drew Lock and first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, making their first trip to Denver.

Also in attendance were team president Joe Ellis, vice president for strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen, head coach Vic Fangio, coordinators Pat Shurmur and Ed Donatell, and several other assistant coaches.

Simmons and linebackers Von Miller, Alexander Johnson and Jeremiah Attaochu were among the Broncos who spoke to the crowd of thousands of people from the steps of the Greek Amphitheater. Later, the team marched with other protesters through the streets of the center, with their fists raised and singing: "I can't breathe!" and "Black lives matter!"

The crowd was divided equally between whites and racial minorities, something Simmons, who is biracial, said was important.

Simmons thanked his "black brothers and sisters", asked them to look around and see the support they had, and implored them to "keep fighting the good fight."

"I understand the pain, I understand the pain, I've lived it, I've been part of it," said Simmons. "I'm here today telling you that hate does not eliminate hate, okay? … We have to make sure we stick together. … This is making a difference."

Simmons thanked the white protesters for coming and asked them to continue to speak out against racism and the excessive use of force by the police against racial minorities "because you have more power in your voice than we could have."

Not spreading the word, he said, would stifle real change and justice.

"If you can look at white people and not have those conversations, their lives will not be affected by that," Simmons said. "But black lives will."