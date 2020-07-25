Bronx BP Ruben Diaz Jr. criticizes Yankees for Trump's first pitch

Bronx County President Ruben Diaz Jr. criticized the Yankees organization on Friday for inviting President Trump to launch the first ceremonial pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15.

Diaz accused the Yankees of hypocrisy for claiming they cared about the Black Lives Matter movement and then gave Trump a platform, whom he called a "white supremacist."

"On June 8, the Yankees released a statement that read in part:" Black lives matter. The New York Yankees condemn racism, prejudice and injustice in all its forms, "Díaz said in a statement released Friday night.

By inviting President Trump to launch the first launch, they are blatantly demonstrating that their pronouncements are cynical and lack genuine meaning.

"Perhaps, in fact, the words" Black Lives Matter "should now also be painted on the street outside Yankee Stadium, as should Trump Tower."

Diaz, who said he was "shocked and outraged," continued: "We all deserve better than a sloppy Major League Baseball organization that constantly ignores the surrounding community while surrendering to an uncompromising white supremacist like Donald Trump."

Diaz, who has a limited time frame and ran for mayor in 2021, also complained that Trump lost the federal government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, while nearly 4,000 bronxites and 150,000 Americans died from the virus. murderer and thousands of others lost their jobs.

"The Yankees would be better served by honoring them and their families rather than a president whose bravado and incompetence failed to contain the pandemic," Diaz said.

Trump told reporters at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday that his friend Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees, asked him to throw the ceremonial tone.

The Yankees and Trump campaign had no immediate comment.