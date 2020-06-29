Bronx Charter School has children who adopt lost language

Dead language is bringing these Bronx children to life.

All classical charter school students are taught Latin, and more than a quarter of the network's children scored highest on a recent national exam on the ancient language.

"When we were founded almost 15 years ago, we set out to offer children in the South Bronx something they had never had before," said network founder Lester Long.

“We wanted to offer Latin, giving them a world-class education rooted in the classics. As these exceptional national scores show, we are achieving that goal. ”

Results from the National Latin Exam, released in May, showed that 34 of the 120 Bronx Classical students in grades 6, 7, and 8 who took the test were recognized for having received a high score.

Eleven sixth and seventh graders earned an Outstanding Achievement Certificate for receiving a score of 36 to 40 out of a possible 40.

In addition to Latin, the Bronx Classical children, who number 1,000 in four schools, are also immersed in topics that are rapidly disappearing from American education, including debate, philosophy, and rhetoric.

While initially questioning the dedication of time to a past language, the network's professors said that the students will soon be absorbed into the distant worlds of Aristotle and Plato.

Teacher Chris Perednia said that children, especially Spanish-speakers, are surprised to recognize the direct connection of their mother tongue to the days of gladiators and the Roman Colosseum.

"At first, we presented the stories and adventures of the gods, and that interests them, to hear about Zeus and Hera," he said. “And then they start to see how their own world connects to that era. They invest in it. "

Students are fascinated to discover the Latin origins of much of modern language and quickly perceive a new power in their deeper linguistic understanding.

The mother of the family, Hikma Umar, of The Bronx, said that her seventh grade son would suddenly begin to identify the Latin roots of the words on the table after a few years in Bronx Classical.

"He really loves language and reading," he said. "When the rest of us are watching television, he will be reading in his room. He is more interested in that."

As many children become increasingly dependent on emojis, Long said that Bronx Classical students, about 90 percent of whom receive free or reduced-price lunch, a common marker of poverty, are struggling to master the floor with a perfect phrase or impenetrable storyline.

The only intimidation allowed must take place within the limits of rhetoric and reason.

"There is something beautiful, something powerful about strong communication skills," Long said. “These children feel that and they leave alone.

Remote learning is quite difficult in English, but Long said his schools successfully transitioned after the coronavirus crisis closed the network's K-8 schools.

To round off their experience, Bronx Classical 8th graders typically board a plane to Rome to get a closer look at the topics of their specialized study.

This year's graduation class was unable to make the trip due to the coronavirus, but is considering a reunion trip there in the future.

"That ties it all together," said Perednia. "There is a pretty special moment when they finally see what they have been reading and studying for years like the Colosseum. That has an impact that I think stays with them for a long time."