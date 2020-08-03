Bronx hospital prisoner pushes police, briefly escapes when handcuffed

A prisoner inside a Bronx hospital pushed a police officer to the ground and briefly escaped custody after she unbuttoned him so that he could use the bathroom, police sources said.

The suspect, Franklin Rodriguez, 21, left the Lincoln Hospital before police caught up with him on East 145th Street near Brook Avenue in Mott Haven around 7 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear why Rodríguez was initially in custody.

He was beaten on several charges, including resistance to arrest and assault, police said.

The officer suffered a few bruises on the back of the head, police said.