Bronx man charged with assault after 2 men were stabbed in New York subway incident: police

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested Patrick Chambers, 46, on charges of assault, threat, and criminal possession of a weapon after a stabbing incident that occurred on Train 7 earlier this month.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT

in a video From the incident seen on Twitter, the suspect was wearing a coronavirus mask and does not show his face.

However, the suspect can be seen attacking one of the passengers who appeared to intervene to help after the first victim was allegedly cut by Chambers' knife.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Assistant Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI), Detective Sophia Mason, said the attack took place on July 5 at 52nd Street in Queens and was unprovoked.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed a 71-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. Both victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and were in stable condition at the time.

The suspect was arrested at the 52 Street station stop and a knife was reportedly recovered from his person, police said.

An official court date was not provided.

Stephanie Pagones of Fox News contributed to this report.