Bronx pedophile convicted working with children in Virginia: lawsuit

A convicted pedophile from the Bronx has been tutoring children in Virginia, and one of his New York victims wants to make sure everyone knows.

Shawn Ganley was just 14 years old when he was introduced to vocational counselor Paul Gruber at Our Lady of Refuge in the 1980s, a meeting that allegedly sparked months of sexual abuse.

But it's what Gruber, who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges in the mid-1980s, is doing that makes Ganley express himself.

Ganley is suing Gruber and others under the New York Child Victims Act, which opened a legal window to revive old sex abuse cases.

He wants a court to compel Gruber to fully disclose "his full and complete history of child sexual abuse" to the teens he currently teaches and in his online profiles for the tutoring job, according to the legal filing.

"I want to make sure that the community where he works and lives knows who is around the corner," Ganley, now 50, told The Post.

Gruber, now 71 and living in Arlington, Virginia, could not be reached for comment. A LinkedIn profile for your PTG Tutoring Services appears to have been removed. The independent college admissions tutor was introduced in 2016 by InsideNova, a website covering Northern Virginia.

Gruber's crimes came to light after another victim's family confronted him violently, prompting a police investigation. A few months after being sentenced to probation in the Bronx case, Gruber landed a new job at Fontbonne Hall Academy in Brooklyn, where he allegedly abused girls from 1986 to 1988. He was fired years later when the allegations arose.

Gruber's criminal conviction came a decade before New York established its sex offender registry.

"I hope no one else has been a victim," said Ganley, who saw Gruber's photo in the InsideNova article. "I was just an unfortunate piece of popcorn in the popcorn bag."

The counselor was known as "Gruber the Grabber" to the children of Our Lady of Refuge, who made life hell for their abused victims, Ganley recalled.

"It was torture," said Ganley. "I'd go to school, the kids would come after you," you were one of the guys Gruber the Grabber would play. "They would harass you daily."

Ganley was playing pinball in an extracurricular program when father John Jenik introduced him to Gruber, who years later was also accused of sexual abuse.

Jenik praised Ganley as a "smart young man" and suggested that he take an IQ test given by Gruber. Ganley ended up at Gruber's house, where the counselor showed him porn movies on an 8mm reel, offered him cash, and then abused him.

"Her mother was in the house when everything was happening, and all she had was a curtain on the door," Ganley recalled.

Jenik tried to intimidate the children in silence, Ganley says. "I still remember that chiselled and angry intimidation look," Ganley said of Jenik urging him not to speak to the police. "To this day, he still haunts me."

The Catholic Church abandoned Ganley during that dark time, said Craig Vernon, Ganley's attorney.

"When Shawn needed healing, he was supposed to go to his church," said Vernon. "Instead, he was fired."

Ganley's mother, a devout Catholic, defended herself and went to the authorities.

For other victims of sexual abuse, Ganley has advice.

Say something to someone. In turn, you can empower someone else who may be in the same situation, and you don't even know it. Help."