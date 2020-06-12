Bronx teenager suffers facial fractures after NYPD allegedly tried it

Jahmel Leach, 16, was left with facial fractures and jaw damage, according to attorney Mark Shirian.
The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about Leach's arrest, saying the matter was under internal review.
A source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the Bronx on June 1, after police saw the person pour an unknown liquid into a trash pile in the middle of the road and turn it on.
According to his lawyer, Leach was walking to his home at the time, and was not part of any protest or riot. Leach denies the allegations against him and has not been charged, Shirian told CNN.
"They had no reason to arrest him," said Shirian. "Are we going to allow them to watch over the youth like that?"
Leach's family gave a press conference on Thursday, with supporters wearing T-shirts that read "Justice for Jahmel Leach." Leach's family alleged that he was released with his parents only partially dressed, wearing a hospital gown.
"I demand justice and I will not stop until I get it," Leach's mother, Daisy Acevedo, said during the press conference.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the internal police investigation to be completed "quickly and transparently."
"I want to make sure we understand the truth, and I want to make sure we move forward based on what the facts tell us," De Blasio said Thursday.